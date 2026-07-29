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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
3h

I put together all the instances of Fauci pleading the fifth, it's almost 13 minutes long!

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ckbrown85
2h

Does Senator Blumenthal happen to have the names of all the people’s lives that “Fauci saved“ because we certainly have a list of the ones that have permanent health damage or died.

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