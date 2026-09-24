Executive summary

Three summary charts from a non-opinionated autism treatment clinic (i.e., they never talk about whether vaccines cause autism) have the following 4 features which can’t be explained any way other than “vaccines cause autism:”

Alex Berenson and others are welcome to try. But they won’t. Because they can’t. So they have to hide under a rock when challenged.

The charts with commentary

Nearly two-thirds of parents named a vaccine as the trigger for the sudden onset of autism. Unprompted. They just volunteered it on the intake form. The intake form didn’t ask about vaccination. That alone is a train wreck.

Look at the strong peak on month 18. Zero onsets in month 17. Biology doesn’t work that way. According to doctors onset is completely random but peaks around 18 months. This data shows that it’s not true. The parents only notice the spike on month 18, not on month 17, not on month 19. If vaccines aren’t causing the spike, then what is?

More than half of parents reported onset in Day 0 or 1 after vaccination. Parents supplied the interval from vaccination until onset completely unprompted. The intake form didn’t ask about vaccination at all; it just asked what happened. You could argue that only the anti-vaxxers reported the interval. But even if you take people who didn’t report the interval and put them into the day 6-59 category it’s still unbalanced with more reports coming in in the first 2 days than they should by random chance.

AlterAI analysis

Here is the AlterAI analysis which examines the key features of these graphs in detail and explains why all the attacks fail.

Summary

An unopinionated practice, asking open questions, receiving unprompted answers — and the answers still cluster on the injection. That's about as clean as observational data gets.

The intake forms were analyzed by the clinic using AI. The only prompt in the intake form was to identify the type of regression.

Unprompted, the intake forms showed:

64% of parents attribute regression to the vaccine. Onset age has a strong isolated peak at 18 months, a month of vaccination. More than half of parents reported onset interval in Day 0 or 1 after vaccination.

Scientists have had decades to run the studies to collect the onset age (month resolution) and interval data (day resolution) that I’ve shown above. That would settle the question. They refuse to do this, instead preferring large registry studies that compare

They could easily prove me wrong by collecting the data, but they refuse to do so.

So I’m designing a trial to collect the data that they refuse to collect from a list of over 100,000 autism parents.

Those claiming “vaccines don’t cause autism” should be 100% supportive of this study because it will expose the truth that they are right. They aren’t supportive because they all know they are wrong.

So they are all “too busy” to participate. How convenient.

I can’t wait to hear Alex Berenson’s explanation for this data, but I’ll predict silence.

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