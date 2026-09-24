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HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
4h

My son rapidly descended into autism in 2003 after an MMR injection. At that time, I met other parents who also described generally similar events with their kids. A lot of parents were aware, or at least suspicious, of vaccines 20+ years ago.

What I find amazing is how effectively big pharma, the CDC and the medical profession have deflected this issue from even being discussed in any mainstream media.

Today, some states run by leftists are working to eliminate even religious exemptions for vaccines. And vaccines remain a taboo subject in most media.

Thanks to Steve Kirsch, Aaron Siri and others for sounding the alarm for anyone who will listen.

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Jackie Hunt's avatar
Jackie Hunt
6h

Steve, I have been assuming for 34 years that my daughter is autistic due to vaccines. After reading Dr William Parkers book - Tylenol and Autism: Evidence, Scientific Blunders, and Medicine Gone Wrong. I am more convinced that Tylenol, given at birth, to a child under oxidative stress (in my daughters case, a fever) causes neurodegenerative damage to the brain. The biochemical pathway is known. Infants under stress do not have the ability to clear acetaminophen and the byproducts damage the brain. Read the book. It will broaden your understanding of autism. Yes vaccines cause brain damage but so does acetaminophen when given to certain at risk infants and children from 0-3 years old.

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