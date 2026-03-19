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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

No one will debate you that endorses the mRNA injections because they know the truth! It was an experimental biowarfare exercise with humanity designated as lab rats.

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
2h

No Debate. Even with covert and redacted reports. The Lid is blown. Pandora has flown!

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