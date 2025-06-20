Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DSK's avatar
DSK
7h

The jabs were very effective, because they were designed for one primary purpose, i.e., to reduce the population on the planet That is why they were never tested effectively. The secondary purpose was to make billions of dollars in profit. Now who would want to take responsibility for the deaths and harms created. That is why no one is looking deeper. But you know that Steve. Who wants to get sued, or wants to be taken to court, or exposing the realities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Snork's avatar
Snork
7h

The jabs were so good, they had to give a liability shield for an unapproved product. That should have set off red flags there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture