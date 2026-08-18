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DeedleBee's avatar
DeedleBee
8h

Go into a Walgreens anywhere and huge billboards are outside and inside saying get your Cobid19 shot here. Even to this day.

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
8hEdited

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” — Eric Arthur Blair

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