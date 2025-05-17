Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HillsideFarmer's avatar
HillsideFarmer
8h

From the bottom of my heart I thank you, Mr. Kirsch, for your perseverance and courage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Silicon Valley Spotlight's avatar
Silicon Valley Spotlight
8h

Powerful insight. If the data is skewed by uneven testing policies, then any conclusions drawn from it are flawed by default. Grateful for your clarity and relentless pursuit of the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture