Executive Summary

If you have a policy of COVID testing where it is mandatory to test the unvaccinated 2x/week but the vaccinated can totally skip testing, this can massively skew all studies based on that data.

I just found out this was the case in the Czech Republic which is the only country where we have record level data.

That explains a lot, doesn’t it? A testing policy like that can make an ineffective vaccine close to perfect.

Bottom line: the only honest way to see if the vaccine worked is to compare the whole period all-cause mortality between those who got the shots and those who did not. Then you learn the truth.

Guess what? There isn’t a single study that does this. Zero. Zip. Nada.

So I calculated it for the Czech Republic. It shows that the vaccines should be stopped. But you already knew that, didn’t you?

Background

I’m doing DM’s with UPenn Professor Jeffrey Morris pointing out that the raw Czech Republic data shows the vaccines don’t work. He then points me to this paper claiming that the data says they are miraculous: Protection provided by vaccination, booster doses and previous infection against covid-19 infection, hospitalisation or death over time in Czechia.

The paper contains this line: “… since vaccinated people and people within 6 months after their PCR-positivity have not been required to undergo testing as often as the others.”

It turns out that statement in the paper was a huge distortion of the truth.

A simple ChatGPT query revealed the truth.

Before January 26, 2022, unvaccinated (and non‑recovered) employees in Czechia were required to undergo regular COVID‑19 testing to enter workplaces and many public venues, while vaccinated or recovered individuals were exempt during that period.

Unvaccinated employees : Mandatory testing (often twice weekly, depending on the sector and employer rules).

Vaccinated or recovered employees: Exempt from testing requirements until the January 26 rule change.

Wow. That puts a new spin on things, doesn’t it?

The paper made us believe that the unvaccinated got tested more often. But they hid the reality that there was MANDATORY testing for the unvaccinated and the vaccinated could completely opt out.

Can you see how the paper is misleading? Can you see how the actual policy mandating testing only for the unvaccinated can turn a vaccine that doesn’t work into a vaccine where hardly anyone who is vaccinated can get COVID?

And if you can’t get COVID, you can’t die from COVID!

BAM! The magic trick has been revealed. The next time you want to make a vaccine super effective, there is nothing like deploying a differential testing policy like this.

Therefore, in Czechia, you get a near perfect vaccine and can write papers about it and nobody is the wiser.

The right way to determine vaccine efficacy

The only honest way to determine if the COVID vaccine really worked over 2021-2022 is to measure the ACM differences between the two cohorts after vaccination was done during a no covid period (baseline differences) and then measure the ACM over the entire period and see if the ratio changes.

Are there any papers that do it the right way?

Nope. Not a single one.

I think they want to hide the truth. Can you think of a reason they’d want to do that?

What happens when you do it the right way in the Czech Republic?

You find that the vaccines are killing people. Red is bad.

We do get snippets of evidence confirming what I found in the Czech Republic

The Okoro paper:

The Mostert paper shows no break in the excess death trendline over the Western World countries, despite massive deployment of a near perfect vaccine that reduces cases by 90% and deaths by 90% resulting in a hypothetical 99% reduction of COVID mortality.

Summary

Differential COVID testing policies can turn a placebo vaccine into a highly effective vaccine.

Not a single paper in the peer reviewed literature correctly calculates whether the COVID vaccines saved lives or not. I guess they don’t want to know.

So I included the calculation here for the world to see that it can be done. It shows that the vaccines killed people in pretty much every age group.

