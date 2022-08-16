Executive summary

A new study on cardiovascular impacts of the COVID vaccines done in Thailand is particularly troubling: 29% of the young adults experience non-trivial changes in their cardiac biomarkers.

It is amazing what you find when scientists doing a study are honest and want to know the truth.

“Why isn’t a study like this being done in the US?” asks UCSF Professor Vinay Prasad.

Heck, we don’t even know the d-dimer of people before vs. after the vax.

This is just more evidence of corruption of the medical community that nobody was calling for any of this data.

These vaccines are a disaster. Every day, the evidence gets worse and worse.

Will this new study stop the vaccines for kids? Of course not!

Look, even if the shots killed every child under 20 who takes it, they’d write off the death to something else and recommend that kids get the shot. The brainwashing is that bad. It’s stunning. Facts do not matter.

The Thailand study

Consider this Thailand study (link updated to peer-reviewed study) where they measured kids aged 13 to 18 before and after the Pfizer shot (which is something you aren’t allowed to do in the US because it would reveal the vaccines are not safe and that would be counter-narrative… that’s why there aren’t any before/after studies in the US at all):

18% of kids had an abnormal EKG post-vaccine?!? That has to be extremely troubling. A vaccine is not supposed to do that. Are doctors telling parents the vaccine causes serious heart issues in 18% of kids? At least let them know.

The paper noted that “Cardiovascular effects were found in 29.24% of patients, ranging from tachycardia, palpitation, and myo/pericarditis.” Wow. Almost 30% of the cases?!?! That’s not “rare.”

Finally a 3.5% rate of myo/pericarditis (including subclinical) among males 13-18 is not rare either. 3.5% is a DISASTER. We were lied to by the CDC. Big time.

And the CDC is still NOT saying anything.

Interestingly, this is consistent with the number of myocarditis rates I have previous written about at Monte Vista Christian School in Watsonville, CA which was in excess of 1% but they wouldn’t reveal any of the details beyond that publicly; gotta keep the school safe from lawsuits! Major credit there goes to Head of School Nikki Daniels for making sure that nobody found out that the shots they gave at the school were hurting kids. When adverse reactions started showing up, they did the right thing: they kept their mouths shut so that the school wouldn’t be sued, rather than protect the kids from further harm. That’s the Christian values thing to do, I guess.

And the rate of myocarditis in this study are consistent with the 3% rate of myocarditis that was reported to me months ago by a flight surgeon in the armed forces. She was alarmed by the rates, but her commanders ignored all the warnings. It’s about following orders, NOT troop readiness in the military. Secretary Austin will not back down unless Congress forces him to stop the vaccination program (which the House recently overwhelming voted him to do).

The Swiss study by Professor Christian Mueller of myocarditis after mRNA booster

22 out of 777 had myocarditis after the booster shot in this study by Professor Christian Mueller in Switzerland. That’s a 2.8% rate of injury for the general population compared to the 3.5% injury rate for a teenage population.

Moreover, in the Mueller study, everyone got some amount of heart damage. So it’s not rare at all. See my article for details on the curve shifted to the right which you will not find anywhere else but in Vinay Prasad’s video on this study.

Here is a link to the Switzerland study of 777 healthcare workers showed that 2.8% had elevated Troponin just 3 days after the booster.

Summary

The Swiss study clearly showed that everyone is getting some amount of heart damage from these shots. Over a broad age range, 2.8% are experiencing clinical or subclinical myocarditis which is the most serious injury. If you are a teenagers, the rates are around 3.5%.

The shots should be stopped, but medicine is driven today by politics. It really doesn’t matter how many people are killed or injured.

That’s just the way it is, unfortunately. It’s unlikely this will change anytime soon.