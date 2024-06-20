They want me to remove the NZ record level data from public view. But if the data is exculpatory, why would they want that?

Executive summary

Te Whatu Ora wants me to take down my S3 servers with the NZ record level data so nobody will be able to analyze it.

I believe that public health data should be public. Hiding public health data from the public never leads to better health outcomes. No peer-reviewed paper has ever been published supporting that hypothesis. So why do health authorities hide the data? We know why…. because it reveals they’ve been killing people.

In this article, I’m making Te Whatu Ora an offer they can’t refuse.

Introduction

Te Whatu Ora, the New Zealand health authority, has tried to strong arm my hosting providers to take down the S3 servers hosting the data leaked to me by Barry Young.

One of the providers, Wasabi, capitulated without a fight. They didn’t even notify me.

But my data just popped up the next day on a new S3 server. They tried to convince that provider to take it down, but were unsuccessful.

I’ve offered to negotiate with them but all they do is send me demand letters. No phone calls. Just do what we say. Kinda like how they persuade you to take the COVID shots. Take the shots or else…

Not super friendly if you ask me.

My offer

To Margie Apa, CEO of Te Whatu Ora,

Have your epidemiologists publish an analysis on your website of the time-series cohort data (which I’ve demonstrated on my site how to do and even provided Python source code for) that shows that the COVID shots saved lives. This is something you should have done anyway if you give a damn about the lives of the people of New Zealand. The fact that you still haven’t done this is a signal to the world you simply take your orders from the CDC and FDA and you have no capacity for any independent thinking. You have the data. Why don’t you look at it and tell New Zealand what it says? The USA certainly isn’t doing this. They’ve never even attempted it. The UK Office of National Statistics did a rough cut at the time series cohort analysis, but their bucket sizes were so big, you couldn’t tell what was going on. When seven members of Parliament requested they do it with more buckets, they said they had more important things to do. I’m serious. Why is everyone so afraid of the damn data? What prevents Te Whatu Ora from analyzing their own data? Nothing other than exposing the fact that they’ve been killing New Zealanders. If that’s not the case, then show us the data and we’ll double check it with our copy of the data just so there are no mistakes. Once that is published on their site for all to see, I then want a 2 hour meeting with their epidemiologists to talk about their analysis. That meeting will be recorded and made publicly available. Both sides will have 1 hour of total talk time and interruptions are not permitted. Each side can hold the floor for a maximum of 3 minutes at a time. Do that, I will remove the data from my site. You won’t even have to say please.

We should be on the same page: misinformation is bad. Let’s clear the air.

All I’ve ever wanted is a public discussion of what the Te Whatu Ora data shows so the public can see who is telling the truth and who is not.

Te Whatu Ora should want the same thing. They should want to expose me as nothing more than a “misinformation spreader.”

I’ve just handed them a golden opportunity to do so.

They should take it.

You can share your feelings on X

Go here to comment on their X account.

Summary

Te Whatu Ora wants me to take down the NZ data and I’m more than happy to comply under the terms I outlined above.

All I want is a public discussion for 2 hours. Is that too much to ask?

The only reason Te Whatu Ora would refuse my kind offer is if the data shows that the shots they told people to take were killing people.

Share