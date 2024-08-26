Starting a week-long water-only fast at TrueNorth (so I'll be posting a lot less for a week)
I'm starting a water only fast at TrueNorth today for a week. This is not going to be fun at all. What's your take?
Nurse Angela has been pushing me to try water fasting.
So I’m at TrueNorth Health right now and about to start a water-only fast.
As a result, I’m supposed to relax during this period.
So I won’t be posting much.
Let me know your thoughts, both positive and negative, in the comments!
Hi Steve. Will be the best thing you’ve done for your health. I’ve done a few 5 and 7 days and one 8 day. Key is rest. It sounds easy but it’s hard. You need to allow your body to have ALL your energy to heal. Don’t exercise or try to do any serious academic thinking or your normal posts. You will probably get bored. You won’t be hungry much. Try to get into some mindless entertainment and stretch and very light walks/ movement. You’ll feel amazing afterwards and some benefits will take a few months and you’ll notice how things have improved. It will allow your body to go straight into to hospital mode and should help your eye. You’ll also be very creative at the end. Good luck. 🍀
Water fasts are helpful if you know what you are doing. I have been doing water fasts for close to fifty years. There was a twenty year period mid life that I didn't do much. But, now at the age of 78, I do about thirty days of fasting per year, in 3 to 5 day increments. In my 20's I did a 29 day fast. I do not recommend that. The reality is that you do need to know your body and know what your goals are and what to look for. So, Steve, you doing this at True North is very wise. I have not done a fast at TrueNorth but know of them and they know what they are doing. Going without food for a few days is not as crazy an idea as most people think. It has been a huge help in my general health and optimum weight maintenance. But, everyone is different and you need to start with an expert and figure it out as you go, over time. I look forward to hearing about your experience, Steve!