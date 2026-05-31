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Piet Nolev's avatar
Piet Nolev
10h

Well done Mr. Kirsch.

They should be ashamed calling themselves doctor’s.

They are lobbyists on the take and part of a very evil and greedy machine.

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Bonney's avatar
Bonney
10h

Thank you for all that you do Steve!

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