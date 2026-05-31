Executive summary

The doctors at Stanford Medical school are unwilling to have a civil debate on what the data says. I sent the email above 10 days ago.

Maybe I should ask “How large a donation would I need to make for you to accept the offer for a civil discussion on what the data actually says?”

But generally, they just don’t want to talk about it.

Summary

I’m documenting my attempt for the record. So nobody can say we didn’t try.