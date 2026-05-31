Stanford Medicine ignores my offer for a discussion on what the data actually shows about vaccines
I tried.
Executive summary
The doctors at Stanford Medical school are unwilling to have a civil debate on what the data says. I sent the email above 10 days ago.
Maybe I should ask “How large a donation would I need to make for you to accept the offer for a civil discussion on what the data actually says?”
But generally, they just don’t want to talk about it.
Summary
I’m documenting my attempt for the record. So nobody can say we didn’t try.
Well done Mr. Kirsch.
They should be ashamed calling themselves doctor’s.
They are lobbyists on the take and part of a very evil and greedy machine.
Thank you for all that you do Steve!