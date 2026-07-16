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WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
6h

It's so strange that prosecutors, judges, and court staff would work so hard to create a case out of thin air. What could be the reason?

Certainly not a civil suit that could cost Big Pharma a billion dollars in missed revenue if they lost the case. Hmmmm.

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Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
8h

This is so beyond horrible. She is not the only parent to suffer this grave injustice. I pray for her success in the legal system. She must have a broken heart as well.

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