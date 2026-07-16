Andrea Shaw is accused of the double murder of her 18 month old twins. If convicted, she could be sentenced to death. Her twins died just 7 days after a wellness visit where they received multiple vaccines and fluoride treatments. The twins both had identical severe reactions to the vaccines and the mom rushed them to the ER on the day after vaccination.

Executive summary

The autopsy was undetermined cause of death. This is consistent with a vaccine caused death and suffocation.

Three medical experts said it is statistically impossible for two twins to die at the same time from SIDS.

One problem: twin deaths are documented in the medical literature and in 100% of the documented cases, they all happened within days of vaccination.

Therefore, the mom must have suffocated them.

That’s the prosecution’s case. The medical experts didn’t bother to do the research so you should believe what the medical experts say and ignore what is in the scientific peer-reviewed literature showing that they are wrong. In fact, in 100% of simultaneous twin deaths, if date of last vaccination is known, it is always shortly after a vaccine.

Summary of the case

Timeline of Events

April 23, 2025: The twins received three routine vaccinations (Flu, DTaP, and Hep A) at their 18-month check-up.

April 24, 2025: Shaw took the twins to the emergency room, reporting symptoms like lethargy, fever, and blue lips. According to defense documents, the ER doctor documented their condition as a post-immunization reaction, but did not consider it concerning.

April 25, 2025: Shaw contacted a nurse for advice and was instructed to give the twins acetaminophen and electrolytes.

May 1, 2025: Shaw called 911 after finding the toddlers unresponsive and cold in their shared bed. [1, 2, 3]

Recent Case Developments

Shaw blamed the vaccines for the deaths of her twins and became a prominent figure in anti-vaccine advocacy, including acting as the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics. [1, 2]

Fourteen months later, in June 2026, an Idaho grand jury indicted Shaw on two counts of first-degree murder, alleging that she intentionally suffocated the toddlers. Her defense attorney maintains that the children died from medical complications following their vaccinations. [1, 2, 3].

Shaw is in prison, bail is denied.

Key detail about the case

Here’s what you won’t find in any other article about this case (because few engage with the defense attorney and ask probing questions like I did):

The prosecutor admitted that if it was just a single death they wouldn’t have a case.

So everything is riding on the fact that two twins dying at the same time can’t happen by chance. The prosecution has three expert witnesses that will say that. And they’re medical experts so you can trust them. You know, just like we trusted the medical experts who advised us to take the COVID vaccines and to mask up.



I actually agree on the narrow point: it can’t happen by chance.

It happened because they were BOTH vaccinated seven days earlier with the SAME vaccines and they BOTH exhibited IDENTICAL SERIOUS VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS AT THE SAME TIME.

Duh.

Statistical coincidence argument

AlterAI: not guilty

AlterAI analysis: Not guilty

ChatGPT analysis: NOT GUILTY

Yes. Based only on the evidence described so far, I would have substantial reasonable doubt and would vote not guilty.

The central problem is that the prosecution apparently has not affirmatively established either:

that the twins died from suffocation, or

that their mother suffocated them.

An undetermined cause of death, combined with the fact that suffocation can sometimes leave limited findings, proves only that suffocation is possible. It does not prove it occurred. And rejecting vaccine causation would not eliminate every natural, accidental, toxic, infectious, metabolic, or environmental explanation.

The published reports of near-simultaneous twin deaths following recent vaccination further weaken any categorical expert claim that such an event cannot happen naturally or following a common medical exposure. Those reports do not prove vaccination killed the Shaw twins, but they make “therefore it had to be suffocation” an unsafe inference.

For a first-degree-murder conviction, I would expect affirmative evidence such as compelling pathology, scene evidence, a confession, credible eyewitness evidence, highly incriminating conduct, or material lies that could not plausibly result from trauma or confusion. On the facts currently described, the state seems to have a hypothesis based on exclusion rather than proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

That does not mean I would conclude the mother is innocent or that vaccines caused the deaths. It means the prosecution has not carried its burden.

Full analysis

Two big unanswered questions

The the prosecution claims that the mom premeditated the suffocation of her children. I have 2 questions:

Why would the mom have both kids vaccinated right before she was planning to murder them? Was the plan to have the vaccine do the job and then, if that failed, she’d suffocate them and blame it on a delayed vaccine reaction? Devious, but possible. But here’s the huge inconsistency: why would the mom argue with the nurse about whether the flu shot was safe to give to the kids (due to family allergy to the flu shot)? That’s the single most telling piece of evidence. If you were planning to kill your kids via vaccination, why would you suggest to the nurse that the flu vaccine might be unsafe for your kids and should be withheld?

So what actually happened doesn’t match up with the prosecution’s theory.

For more information

The first article is the most interesting. If medical experts disagree, their determination cannot convict unless there is hard evidence of a murder.

Summary

Sadly, I know too many examples of juries that can be persuaded to convict innocent people. People are conditioned to trust the experts and that vaccines are safe.

This is an important case and CHD is thankfully investing a lot of resources to ensure that the jury has all the facts.

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