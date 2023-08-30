I want to alert you to an important event that our friends at Global Health Project are putting together. It is a fundraiser to aid the families who were victims of the Maui fires. The show will be hosted on our VSRF Rumble channel. Please check out the announcement below and broadcast widely.

Amidst the tragedy in Lahaina, the Health Freedom Movement is stepping up to help. Led by the Global Health Project, this Saturday, September 2nd at 8 PM ET | 5pm PT on the VSRF Rumble Channel, a global live music event will be broadcast to provide real support to families affected by these fires. Our friends, Five Times August, Jimmy Levy, Tydi, Seether, Faithless Town, and Joseph Arthur will be performing, as well as a special performance by Eric Clapton.

We encourage everyone to watch and to donate to this vital cause. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the victims. No overhead. No administrative costs.

Donate to SAVE MAUI here: givebutter.com/savemaui

Watch SAVE MAUI here: rumble.com/c/VaccineSafetyResearchFoundation

Follow SAVE MAUI here: twitter.com/GlobalHProject

The devastation caused by the Lahaina, Maui disaster demands our collective response. Every dollar raised during this event will directly benefit the victims, offering them a lifeline in their time of despair.

As we enjoy the diverse musical lineup, ranging from Folk to Electronic, Grunge to Hawaiian melodies, it's a reminder that even in the darkest times, art and community can bring healing. However, behind the scenes, the struggle endures. The victims are not just facing immediate loss but a long road of uncertainty. The event sheds light on the challenges they face: government support falling short, a media blackout concealing their plight, and the threat of losing their ancestral land.

While we come together to enjoy the music and show our support, let's also recognize the urgency to break the silence. By participating in this event, sharing its purpose, and amplifying the victims' stories, we can ensure that their struggle isn't forgotten. This isn't just a fundraiser; it's a call for solidarity, compassion, and a testament to the strength of humanity in the face of adversity. Stand with us on September 2nd as we raise funds, awareness, and our voices to make a lasting impact.

We all have to stand up for each other….the Save Maui Concert is one way we can all do this.