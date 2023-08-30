Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gina Kelly Gallagher's avatar
Gina Kelly Gallagher
Aug 30, 2023

Thank you for doing this. It’s the only organization I trust will truly help the people and not the UN/WEC reset agenda!

Blessings

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
pcwFreedom's avatar
pcwFreedom
Aug 30, 2023Edited

Unfortunately there will me no saving Maui. If people think this was a natural fire.... Just do the research.. The criminals are currently fencing the whole area off - there are international police stopping locals even filming. This area - frequented by the "good" ones - is set to be a super "smart" city - any remaining locals will be removed - your concert means nothing.. They sent the children home early - did not tell their parents - stopped all water - left the electivity on and used police to trap residents in their cars.. For Gods sake wake up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture