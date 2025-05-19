Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Marie's avatar
Anna Marie
7h

Steve Kirsch, you already have put the scientific community to shame a long time ago, they just aren't honest enough to admit it! You're a gem, while the medical industry is by & large a bunch of grasping bums willing to maim & kill for hire. Confidence in them is gone, at least for anyone who knows the score. Thank you for all your work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Bob's avatar
Bob
6h

Steve,

That's a good one!

Shame?! These 'people' don't know what shame is. And if they did they wouldn't care.

Being a retired civil servant I know how heartless and cruel they are. In fact they will put a lot of effort into hurting their fellow humans even if there is no gain for them.

Look at 'poor' Joe Biden. They kept trotting this living cadaver out over and over. Didn't know where he was didn’t know what to say.

We have political people worth tens of millions with no real talent.

Watch RFK JRS ordeal with congress and learn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture