Results from rapid onset autism survey show a significant temporal association with vaccines
There is no way you can dismiss the temporal association. It appears I'm the only person interested in doing this survey and publicizing the results.
Executive summary
A reader survey showed a huge temporal association with vaccines and autism (survey and results). The signal shouldn’t be ignored, but it is being ignored because there isn’t a single autism study that’s ever been done that looked at the temporal association.
So I’m going to fund a more unbiased approach.
AI analysis
See the full analysis which explains why temporal analysis is never done for autism (it’s because the people who do research don’t want to be fired).
Summary
I’ll be funding a second survey done against an unbiased list so that will have the data. And I’ll have the survey questions reviewed in advance by a neutral epidemiologist so we can’t be accused of bias after the fact.
It’s surprising to me that nobody has ever collected such data.
I guess autism researchers really don’t want to know if vaccines cause autism.
A friend of mine had a perfectly normal son until she took him in for vaccines. He was sick, and she didn't want to have any shots given, but as usual, the doctor made her feel like a horrible mother if she didn't get them immediately. She has regretted that decision for over 20 years now. He was completely normal before those shots. The before and after pictures of him are night and day. How any medical professional can continue to gaslight her and tell her "nothing to see here" just astounds me. And there are sooooo many more stories just like this one. Just makes me sick.
"I'm the only person interested in doing this survey and publicizing the results" - not surprising as this attacks the "religious" belief of most people as well as undermining some very rich and powerful entities.