There was a high temporal correlation between the time of the shot and the time of autism onset

Executive summary

A reader survey showed a huge temporal association with vaccines and autism (survey and results). The signal shouldn’t be ignored, but it is being ignored because there isn’t a single autism study that’s ever been done that looked at the temporal association.

So I’m going to fund a more unbiased approach.

AI analysis

See the full analysis which explains why temporal analysis is never done for autism (it’s because the people who do research don’t want to be fired).

Summary

I’ll be funding a second survey done against an unbiased list so that will have the data. And I’ll have the survey questions reviewed in advance by a neutral epidemiologist so we can’t be accused of bias after the fact.

It’s surprising to me that nobody has ever collected such data.

I guess autism researchers really don’t want to know if vaccines cause autism.

