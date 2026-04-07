Preventing coronary artery disease including... should you take a statin?
A new article from Dr. Paul Marik
My good friend, the legendary Dr. Paul Marik, has just published an excellent article on the best way to treat/prevent coronary artery disease (CAD) including addressing key questions such as “should you take a statin?”
Check it out! Click on the image below to read the article:
Statins destroy the brain and the muscles. Otherwise they are perfectly safe :-)
I witnessed how statins destroyed my mothers health and after a little researched learned that the entire cholesterol narrative is a giant scam. Sadly, my mother was too brainwashed insisting on statins which put her in a wheelchair and eventually produced dementia and Alzheimers