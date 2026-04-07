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Gloria Hensley's avatar
Gloria Hensley
6h

Statins destroy the brain and the muscles. Otherwise they are perfectly safe :-)

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Yela's avatar
Yela
7h

I witnessed how statins destroyed my mothers health and after a little researched learned that the entire cholesterol narrative is a giant scam. Sadly, my mother was too brainwashed insisting on statins which put her in a wheelchair and eventually produced dementia and Alzheimers

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