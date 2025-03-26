Moderna had 1.4 VAERS death reports per dose compared to Pfizer. From the Czech data, we know that Moderna increases ACM by at least 20% over baseline mortality. This means that Pfizer increased your ACM by more than 14.3%. That’s a train wreck.

Executive summary

It’s always been next to impossible to estimate the increase in all cause mortality (ACM) caused by Pfizer because in all the big datasets we have Pfizer is the safest of all the vaccines. So there is no comparator.

But if we use the novel method described below, we can estimate that Pfizer raised your all-cause mortality by at least 14.3% and Moderna raised it by at least 20% on average for at least a year or more. Both of those are a disaster because COVID itself (at best) increased average crude mortality rate (CMR) by 20% per year.

In short, the cure was far deadlier than the disease.

The method

Here’s a novel method to estimate the minimum increase in ACM caused by the Pfizer vaccine.

Basically, we know from the Czech Republic data that the Moderna vaccine is at least a 20% increase over ACM (since it is a 20% increase over Pfizer). From VAERS, we find that there were 1.4X more Moderna death reports than Pfizer on a per dose basis.

If we use that as a fixed value (a 20% increase over baseline), then we simply use the differential brand mortality reporting ratio in VAERS for death events per dose and we can use the chart above (source code) to get the number which is 14.3%.

Why do we have to estimate? Because our government wants to keep us in the dark!

If the US collected and published record-level data like the Czech Republic, we’d know for sure.

But for some reason, they don’t want to give us this data.

It’s not a privacy concern because the Czech Republic proved you could do it without any privacy problems whatsoever.

I guess in the US, it’s better to keep the population in the dark when it comes to vaccine safety.

It’s not like you are hearing Senator Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Susan Collins or Bill Cassidy calling for data transparency. That only happens in your dreams.

Summary: the cure was worse than the disease

The Rasmussen survey found: “Nearly as many Americans believe someone close to them died from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine as died from the disease itself.”

It all makes perfect sense, doesn’t it? The people who answered the Rasmussen survey weren’t fooled by the rhetoric.

If anything my calculation is an underestimate because we artificially capped the Moderna ACM increase at 20% over baseline (the Czech data measured it relative to Pfizer).

I suspect this survey is actually closer to the truth:

The survey clearly shows that the cure was absolutely worse than the disease.

Is the survey biased? My readers are aware that the COVID vaccine might kill people. They took the red pill. That’s why the survey is so lopsided.

The BMJ reported that an expert review commissioned by the Norwegian Medicines Agency determined that 36% of the first 100 deaths reported after COVID vaccination were “likely” to “possibly” caused by the vaccine. So that’s an objective source confirming that my readers got it right that the cure was worse than the disease.

Nobody in the mainstream media seems interested in replicating that survey for some reason. Nor have I seen any other investigations like they did in Norway.

Finally, there are still no autopsies using histopathology that can detect a vaccine death. They will never find what they refuse to look for. Why aren’t Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and all the others calling for transparency?

