Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garry Blankenship's avatar
Garry Blankenship
20h

Thank you for such awesome news. The targeted corruption is widespread, but the AAP is perhaps the most singularly significant group because of the extent to which they benefit from disseminating "vaccines". Had Trump lost the election that mandatory childhood vaccination schedule would have grown; a lot.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
20hEdited

To recap:

Lets pretend Steve is a physician and owns a medical group. Lets also pretend I run a pathology practice. If I incentivize Steve to use any service I offer... test kits.. whatever.. then I and likely him get hammered with Anti-kick back, Stark, etc. violations and if govt billing was involved (eg CMS) then Steve and I get to wear orange suits and worry about dropped soap.

However, if you're a pediatrician you get incentivized to push... wait for it... an unavoidably unsafe vaccine product without fear of Kick Back or Stark Violations...

Vaccines have NEVER been about science. Its all legally afforded pseudoscience that carves out Stark Law and Kickback exceptions.

Bravo CHD

Bravo

Reply
Share
2 replies
101 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture