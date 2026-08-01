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Waldemar W. Koczkodaj, PhD's avatar
Waldemar W. Koczkodaj, PhD
5h

This:

"They have successfully siloed the most important health data in German history, and they have built a bureaucratic wall around it that only allows people who are “safe” for the institution to enter. It is the ultimate form of data suppression. And this is unlikely to ever change."

is fully applicable to each and every country all my 100+ coauthors come from (multiple coauthors may come from the same country). Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), healthcare constitutes about 23.7% of total spending across all levels of government combined.

This is one of the best newsletters posted by Steve. Congratulations.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
6h

Imagine a world where the biggest threat to health are the nutrition and medical industries. A world where repeat mass injecting aluminium and mercury into the most innocent and vunerable from within hours after birth to 18 years of age is considered perfectly normal and is defended with upmost fury by parents of children with autism who had their lives ruined by the poison vaccines masquerading around as medicine.

To what do we tell our children and grandchildren about such a sick and twisted society?

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