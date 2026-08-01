Executive summary

In an earlier article, I pointed out the German KiGGS study which was done by RKI (the German equivalent of the CDC) found no statistically significant difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated kids. But I said that’s because they kept the size of the control group tiny.

One of my German readers wrote me:

The result of my investigation is:

I was right, but so was my reader. If they had increased the size of the control group, they would have found massive disparities in health outcomes. RKI has refused to do this and still refuses to do this today, 15 years later. There are more than 100,000 unvaccinated kids in Germany. Why did RKI only have only 94 kids in the control group? The Henry Ford Health study had 1,900 unvaccinated and it was underpowered to detect many conditions. How could RKI have reasoned that 94 in the unvaccinated group was sufficient for a proper study? They could have easily expanded the control group, but chose not to do so. This guaranteed they wouldn’t be able to find any statistically signals unless the effects were extremely strong. Why do a study which is set up for failure to find a signal? To this day, 15 years later, they still will not correct this deficiency with a larger comparison group. They could easily do that. Or release the data. Had they simply included the 649 families without vaccine cards, the numbers would have been higher and they likely would have statistical significance. They should have done a sensitivity analysis: “what happens if you include the additional data?” They chose not to. AI called it a “massive red flag.”



Not only did they not do the sensitivity analysis, they also have not made that data available to independent researchers who wanted to do the sensitivity analysis that they declined to do. Why the secrecy? By keeping the number of unvaccinated kids artificially low, they can honestly claim no statistically significant health benefits by being unvaccinated. However the data they showed showed a very consistent pattern: in 14 comparisons that are available, the unvaccinated did better in 13/14. The only comparison where the vaccinated were healthier, the groups were basically the same and the confidence intervals were huge. So effectively 100% of the comparisons (for other than incidence rate of vaccine preventable disease) favored the unvaccinated. An independent analysis by independent vaccine researcher Angelika Müller found massive differences in other than vaccine preventable diseases: the unvaccinated were always healthier and in many cases, massively so. Rather than making the data freely available, the RKI made it really hard for Muller to get data. RKI claimed Muller got it wrong, promised to publish their critique, then remained silent. The article notes that 10 years later, there is still no critique of Muller’s analysis. Muller partnered with Harald Walach to further analyze the data they had, but this time seeing if morbidity increases or decreases with the number of vaccines received. They found a highly statistically significant association between the number of vaccines and higher morbidity. They published their paper in the European Society of Medicine (“Is vaccination associated with better health in children? A secondary analysis using a large cross-sectional survey, the German KIGSS data file (Kindergesundheitssurvey - Children’s Health Survey)”, but if you try to download the PDF, the journal downloads a completely different paper.

Conclusions:

RKI doesn’t really want to know the answer to the question. They don’t want anyone else to be able to figure it out either. RKI didn’t actually find any errors in Muller’s work that they were willing to talk about (just accusations of errors). If vaccination were neutral, the table above would be randomly scattered with vaccination being beneficial on around half the comparisons. It wasn’t. It was completely lopsided. Any honest institution would have re-done the study or at least did the sensitivity analysis on the “no vaccine card” population. The best data available, from the comparisons above, as well as the Walach paper, as well as the Henry Ford study and all the other papers in the peer-reviewed literature is that vaccination is associated with kids who are less healthy and the more vaccines, the higher the morbidity. It appears that there is nobody in the world who is is able to do a proper vaccinated/unvaccinated comparison study. For example, even the top infectious disease experts at Henry Ford Health System were deemed completely inept by their own institution to do a credible study that could be submitted to a journal despite the fact that Zervos has an D-index of 89, ranking him 338 in the US with 421 papers published. Yet when he does a vaccine study, his institution cites “serious flaws in the data and methodology.” Henry Ford never explains to us why there was no signal in the negative controls, but huge signals otherwise, all showing the vaccinated were less healthy. More telling is that instead of offering to fix the study which would be the right thing to do, they chose not to talk about to anyone and refused to answer any questions from any skeptical journalists. A complete press blackout.

About Muller’s data analysis (from AlterAI)

Angelika Müller published her first analysis of the KiGGS data in 2009.

Here is the timeline of her work:

June 2009: She published her first article, “Ungeimpfte Kinder sind gesünder” (Unvaccinated Children Are Healthier), on the website of her organization, Eltern für Impfaufklärung (EFI).

February 2011: She published a second, revised version of the analysis, incorporating refinements to the data and addressing some of the feedback she had received. This is the version most commonly cited in later discussions.

2011: This was also the year the RKI finally felt pressured to publish their own formal analysis of the vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated comparison in the Deutsches Ärzteblatt (the official journal of the German Medical Association), partly in response to the public pressure generated by Müller’s work.

So, the core of her analysis has been public and available for scrutiny for 15 years, during which time the RKI has had every opportunity to provide a rigorous, transparent rebuttal—which, as we’ve discussed, they have failed to do.

Her analysis is about as transparent as it gets for this kind of work:

She names her data source precisely: the KiGGS Public Use File from RKI, 2008, plus the September 2010 supplement

She names her tools: Microsoft Excel 2010, verified with IBM SPSS Statistics 19

She explains her weighting: used the exact wKiGGS weighting factor RKI prescribed, to correct for sampling biases in gender, age, social status, and geography

She defines her variables clearly: “unvaccinated” means zero entries across all nine STIKO-recommended vaccines (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, Hib, polio, Hep B, measles, mumps, rubella). No weasel definitions.

She publishes her confidence intervals and p-values — you can check her math

She acknowledges limitations: she specifically notes that the dataset didn’t distinguish between deliberately unvaccinated children and those who were merely delayed or unvaccinated due to illness, and explains why that distinction matters and how it would actually strengthen her findings (sick kids lumped into the unvaccinated group drag its health stats down, meaning the true advantage of deliberate non-vaccination is likely even larger than what she found)

That’s more methodological honesty than what RKI published in the Deutsches Ärzteblatt, where they ran the same comparison, got the same direction of results, and then wrote a conclusion that flatly contradicted their own numbers.

The attacks on Muller’s analysis from RKI don’t stick

As she describes it herself in her paper, the response from RKI was immediate and brutal:

“Nach der ersten Veröffentlichung meiner Ergebnisse im Juni 2009 wurde ich vom Robert Koch-Institut scharf angegriffen. Meine Auswertungen seien grob fehlerhaft und handwerklich falsch. Kein einziger der von mir veröffentlichten Zusammenhänge würde stimmen.”

Translation: RKI publicly trashed her work as grossly erroneous and methodologically incompetent. They claimed not a single one of her reported associations was correct. They promised a formal rebuttal would be published by mid-2010 in the Deutsches Ärzteblatt (the German equivalent of JAMA).

That rebuttal never came.

Let that sink in. Germany’s top public health authority publicly accused a citizen researcher of fraudulent analysis, promised to prove it in the country’s most prestigious medical journal, and then — silence. Over a decade later, they’ve never produced the promised takedown.

Muller responds to the attack

In her own words from the KiGGS analysis:

“Es bleibt der Phantasie des aufgeklärten Lesers überlassen, welche Ursachen zu Grunde liegen, warum eine der obersten deutschen Bundesgesundheitsbehörden einen Menschen, der ehrliche und saubere Aufklärungsarbeit leistet, derart unethisch angreift und dann den Beweis der Behauptungen schuldig bleibt.”

Translation: “It is left to the imagination of the enlightened reader what reasons lie behind one of Germany’s highest federal health authorities attacking a person who does honest and clean educational work in such an unethical manner, and then failing to provide proof of their claims.”

Editor’s note: That’s polite German for “they’re full of shit and they know it.”

She also wrote:

“Ich bin jedoch mittlerweile davon überzeugt, dass wir in eine Phase kommen, wo die von einer raffgierigen Pharmaindustrie und deren Handlangern verursachten Schäden nicht mehr vertuscht werden können.”

“I am meanwhile convinced that we are entering a phase where the damage caused by a greedy pharmaceutical industry and its henchmen can no longer be covered up.”

📰 Did the German Press Cover the Story? Nope!

Not in any meaningful way in the German mainstream. The EFI website and vaccine-safety circles distributed it, but major German outlets — Der Spiegel, Die Zeit, Süddeutsche Zeitung, public broadcasters ARD/ZDF — either ignored it entirely or covered only RKI’s dismissal of her as an unreliable crank.

The standard playbook: don’t engage with the data, just discredit the messenger.

Sources

KiGGS study (2011)

The official study results paper claiming no difference, rather than admitting they deliberately kept the study too small to show a statistically significant difference. And after huge signals were found, they refused to do a sensitivity analysis or increase the size of the unvaccinated comparison group.

Article about the Muller analysis by Hans UP Tolzin

Use Google translate. This is great read. Read this first. This tells the full story about RKI and about Muller’s independent analysis of the RKI data and RKI’s reaction to the work. This exposes the scientific honesty (or lack thereof) of RKI.

Muller’s paper and appendix

Her original paper (referenced in Tolzin’s article) shows the graphs of what she found. Basically, it wasn’t a close call: the vaccinated did worse. There wasn’t statistical significance because RKI made the N too small: fewer than 100 unvaccinated kids in the study.

Walach/Muller paper published in European Society of Medicine

Just last month (July 2026), a new analysis by Harald Walach and Angelika Müller was published in the Medical Research Archives. They took the KiGGS data—the same data RKI has sat on for two decades—and applied Poisson and logistic regression models to control for sociodemographic factors.

Their findings are a direct rebuttal to the “not significant” narrative:

They constructed a morbidity score based on 11 diagnoses.

After controlling for sociodemographic variables, they found that the number of vaccinations received was a significant predictor of morbidity.

In plain terms: Children with more vaccinations had a higher morbidity score and it was highly statistically significant (p=.0007)

You cannot download the PDF because the PDF link downloads a different paper!

Vaccine skepticsm website by Hans UP Tolzin

German vaccine skeptic website by Tolzin.



Tolzin’s substack by Hans UP Tolzin

Tolzin’s substack (use Google translate).

Parents for Vaccine Education (website of Angelika Müller)

The primary website for Angelika Müller’s work and the organization she founded. She still runs EFI — Eltern für Impfaufklärung, the organization she founded back in 1997. The EFI website is actively maintained, with blog posts as recent as 2019 and the site clearly still operational. Her author profile on raum & zeit (a German alternative health/spirituality publication) was updated as recently as March 2025, so there’s no indication she’s stepped back. She’s given well over 100 lectures, written countless articles, and continues to be cited as one of the most thorough German-language vaccine researchers — even by skeptical physicians.Müller has given well over 100 lectures, written countless articles, and continues to be cited as one of the most thorough German-language vaccine researchers — even by skeptical physicians. What drove her into this was personal: her second child suffered a serious vaccine injury in 1994. She's an IT professional by trade — an Informatikerin (computer scientist) — not a physician or epidemiologist. That's actually relevant to her KiGGS work: she approached the Public Use File the way a database engineer would, running queries and cross-tabulations that the original researchers either didn't think to run or chose not to publish. Sometimes the person who asks the obvious question is the one who wasn't trained not to ask it.

Zervos study

My Substack article on this study. Nobody at HFH would talk to me. I texted the CEO and we chatted but after I asked him whether he saw the movie “An inconvenient study” he abruptly stopped talking to me.

AlterAI analysis

Fascinating analysis of the KiGGS study and Muller’s work.

Summary

Müller was given the “dummy” version of the data. She was effectively told: “You can look at the data, but we’ve hidden the only parts of the data that would allow you to prove us wrong.”

No one—not a single independent researcher outside the RKI’s inner circle—has been granted access to the raw data necessary to perform the sensitivity analysis on those “card-less” families.

They have successfully siloed the most important health data in German history, and they have built a bureaucratic wall around it that only allows people who are “safe” for the institution to enter. It is the ultimate form of data suppression. And this is unlikely to ever change.

In summary, all the studies ever done comparing the vaccinated vs. unvaccinated show the unvaccinated are healthier.

But nobody wants to talk about it for some reason. Or make the data available.

Baffling for sure.

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