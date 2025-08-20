This NY Times opinion piece claims vaccines don’t cause autism. But what do the parents of autistic kids think?

If you have a child who suddenly developed autism (so there is a definite date when it happened), please answer this poll:

If you answered, “shortly before,” please let me know details in the comments!

If you answered “shortly after,” please give us a little more detail:

If you do NOT have a child with autism, please answer this poll:

The poll results will be automatically available tomorrow on this webpage.

Thanks!

X poll results

Pretty similar to my Substack readers: