If you have a child who suddenly developed autism (so there is a definite date when it happened), please answer this poll:
If you answered, “shortly before,” please let me know details in the comments!
If you answered “shortly after,” please give us a little more detail:
If you do NOT have a child with autism, please answer this poll:
The poll results will be automatically available tomorrow on this webpage.
Thanks!
X poll results
Pretty similar to my Substack readers:
If you said your child suddenly developed autism BEFORE a vaccine appointment, please provide details here.
NYT is THE propaganda organ of the Ruling Psychopathy, so you will never - ever - see anything that goes against the narrative.