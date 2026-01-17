No evidence that the US childhood vaccine schedule saves lives
Why is it mandated to attend school? It's because lawmakers believe vaccines save lives and aren't open to looking at the actual scientific evidence behind the claim which doesn't exist.
That’s the CDC childhood vaccine schedule.
There’s just one problem.
There is no evidence the US vaccine schedule actually saves any lives in the US:
I just thought it was important to point out that the emperor has no clothes because The New York Times and other mainstream media aren’t going to inform you that the entire US childhood vaccine schedule has no mortality benefit.
Doctors are taught that vaccines save lives and most of them never bother to check if the evidence supports the claims.
The closest we came to a study showing benefit was the CDC study in 2017 showing no benefit whatsoever to the schedule.
Doctors are taught that “blank” save lives and most of them never bother to check if the evidence supports the claims.
Vaccines are just one of many issues that fit this statement.
Sadly, practicing “medicine” isn’t about experience and knowledge anymore. It’s just a bunch of fleshly robots regurgitating pre programmed narratives. How easily will they be replaced with AI…
But an actual doctor outside of the AMA scam, functional medicine, etc. are irreplaceable like the actual doctors of old times…
Everything about current mainstream medical practice is based on profits, not patient benefit.
The whole industry has been corrupted, save for the few brave souls who still follow evidence-based medicine.