That’s the CDC childhood vaccine schedule.

There’s just one problem.

There is no evidence the US vaccine schedule actually saves any lives in the US:

Full analysis.

I just thought it was important to point out that the emperor has no clothes because The New York Times and other mainstream media aren’t going to inform you that the entire US childhood vaccine schedule has no mortality benefit.

Doctors are taught that vaccines save lives and most of them never bother to check if the evidence supports the claims.

The closest we came to a study showing benefit was the CDC study in 2017 showing no benefit whatsoever to the schedule.

