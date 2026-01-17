Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Mark peter
1h

Doctors are taught that “blank” save lives and most of them never bother to check if the evidence supports the claims.

Vaccines are just one of many issues that fit this statement.

Sadly, practicing “medicine” isn’t about experience and knowledge anymore. It’s just a bunch of fleshly robots regurgitating pre programmed narratives. How easily will they be replaced with AI…

But an actual doctor outside of the AMA scam, functional medicine, etc. are irreplaceable like the actual doctors of old times…

Ralph
1h

Everything about current mainstream medical practice is based on profits, not patient benefit.

The whole industry has been corrupted, save for the few brave souls who still follow evidence-based medicine.

