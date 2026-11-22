Executive summary

I did an AI search recently to find out if any company or university has publicly apologized for their COVID mandate policy.

Is an apology warranted?

The peer-reviewed literature says YES.

The Bardosh paper “COVID-19 vaccine boosters for young adults: a risk benefit assessment and ethical analysis of mandate policies at universities” argued that college vaccine mandates were unethical because the near-zeo benefits didn’t strongly outweigh the harms. But then the same journal that published the Bardosh paper (BMJ Journal of Medical Ethics) published a counter-argument by Lam and Nichols, “Ethics of college vaccine mandates, using reasonable comparisons.” The Bardosh authors subsequently published a rebuttal to the Lam paper, “University-age vaccine mandates: reply to Lam and Nichols.”

Most people would be hopelessly confused at this point.

Who is actually right?

This is where it helps to have a tool like AlterAI to help you sort through all the arguments. Here’s the full conversation.

The answer, if you are objectively judging the arguments, is that the Bardosh authors were correct. The vaccines were clearly unethical for university students because the claimed benefits were vastly outweighed by the risks. For example, the vaccine RCTs never showed a mortality benefit associated with the vaccine; if it existed, it was literally too small to measure. Yet the COVID vaccine killed people… over 1 per 1,000 by my estimates (over 250,000 Americans killed by the COVID shots).

Yet, not a single company or university anywhere in the world has apologized for their error.

And the error in mandating the shots should have been crystal clear during Omicron where it was very clear that the vaccines provided no benefit, yet the mandates persisted; no apologies even after it was painfully obvious.

Summary

Even when the data is crystal clear, companies and universities seem to have a hard time admitting they demanded a COVID mandate that was unjustified and resulted in permanent disability or death of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Do you think we’ll ever hear from an honest company or university admitting they were wrong? Or will they just silently drop the mandates and hope we all forget the harm they caused?

Share