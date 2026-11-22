Executive summary
I did an AI search recently to find out if any company or university has publicly apologized for their COVID mandate policy.
Is an apology warranted?
The peer-reviewed literature says YES.
The Bardosh paper “COVID-19 vaccine boosters for young adults: a risk benefit assessment and ethical analysis of mandate policies at universities” argued that college vaccine mandates were unethical because the near-zeo benefits didn’t strongly outweigh the harms. But then the same journal that published the Bardosh paper (BMJ Journal of Medical Ethics) published a counter-argument by Lam and Nichols, “Ethics of college vaccine mandates, using reasonable comparisons.” The Bardosh authors subsequently published a rebuttal to the Lam paper, “University-age vaccine mandates: reply to Lam and Nichols.”
Most people would be hopelessly confused at this point.
Who is actually right?
This is where it helps to have a tool like AlterAI to help you sort through all the arguments. Here’s the full conversation.
The answer, if you are objectively judging the arguments, is that the Bardosh authors were correct. The vaccines were clearly unethical for university students because the claimed benefits were vastly outweighed by the risks. For example, the vaccine RCTs never showed a mortality benefit associated with the vaccine; if it existed, it was literally too small to measure. Yet the COVID vaccine killed people… over 1 per 1,000 by my estimates (over 250,000 Americans killed by the COVID shots).
Yet, not a single company or university anywhere in the world has apologized for their error.
And the error in mandating the shots should have been crystal clear during Omicron where it was very clear that the vaccines provided no benefit, yet the mandates persisted; no apologies even after it was painfully obvious.
Summary
Even when the data is crystal clear, companies and universities seem to have a hard time admitting they demanded a COVID mandate that was unjustified and resulted in permanent disability or death of hundreds of thousands of Americans.
Do you think we’ll ever hear from an honest company or university admitting they were wrong? Or will they just silently drop the mandates and hope we all forget the harm they caused?
In my company, they refused all exemption requests for any reason. I was a contractor and managed to go completely remote and turn in my badge. My primary company didn't make remote workers take shots under the mandate. After that the larger company returned my exemption request, saying I didn't need one due to my situation. I had escaped the mandate, but two other close contractor colleagues who could not go remote died suddenly after taking the shot; one from mysterious seizures, the other while sitting at home in his living room.
However, I had about 15 colleagues employed by the main company who were talking about the mandate; we kept in touch with each other. The company had set a date on which all vaccine refusers would be fired. The colleagues were all planning to let themselves be fired and sue. The company expected to lose several thousand employees.
The day before the firing deadline, my refuser colleagues all got an email that their exemptions were accepted after all, even though they had been repeatedly told they were refused. Another engineer I spoke to was furious; he got the shot two days before the deadline to keep his job, then the next day got the email that his exemption went through. There wasn't any official record showing they did that deadline trick with everybody. Even with exemptions, refusers had to wear masks and take a weekly COVID test. The company was full of practical mathematicians, engineers, and scientists who could easily see the tests and masks were bs, though.
All the employee lawsuits against the company failed due to courts ignoring evidence.
Later, an HR guy told me very few people in HR took the shot because they knew the firing deadline was a bluff.
I still bring it up at work every time the conversation comes up. The response is always something like “bro, that was 6 years ago just let it go.” I tell them they failed the largest PsyOp in human history for a cheeseburger, donut, vacation day, etc with nothing positive to show for it and gave up their rights, bodily autonomy, health, and soul forever and should shut the fuck up!