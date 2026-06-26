If nothing is going on, all the bars should center around the dashed line (1.0).

Executive summary

I just independently validated Barry Young’s standardized mortality rate (SMR) analysis in my github. I used independent methods and came out with an SMR of 1.5, slightly less than Barry’s numbers (1.65).

In short, people in New Zealand who were vaccinated should be dying at a lower rate than average (SMR <1) due to the healthy vaccinee effect, not at a rate >50% higher than normal.

The refusal to investigate

The fact they are dying at >50% higher than normal rates after their vaccine should trigger Health New Zealand to investigate what is causing the excess deaths.

They refuse to do so. They don’t even want to analyze their own data.

Instead, they are trying to throw their former database administrator, Barry Young, into jail for seven years for exposing the truth about the mortality in New Zealand for those who were vaccinated.

Easy to replicate

Anyone can replicate Barry’s results. It took me only about 15 minutes. All the data is in my github.

An SMR of 1.5 doesn’t mean that the COVID vaccine killed these people. But the health authority refuses to identify what caused the excess deaths. It can’t be COVID because the health authority says that if you get the shots, you can’t get COVID or die from COVID.



And it couldn’t be any of the mitigation measure is recommended by the health authority because we all know that those decrease deaths.



So the excess deaths Barry calculated were all in the vaccinated who were protected against the COVID death.



So why were they dying 50% higher than normal?

Silence from Health New Zealand

It appears that we’re never going to find out the answer to that question because the health authorities are keeping the records under wraps and they refuse to investigate to find the cause of the excess deaths.

Self-appointed “experts” are unable to analyze the data and get a different result.

wellness.com and “pool slasher,” were openly critical of the result through comments on the CHD article.

Neither “expert” showed an analysis disputing the SMR number. No computations. No github references. No CI’s showing the “correct” numbers.

Instead, they engaged in personal attacks which is what critics do when they cannot use the data to support their religious beliefs.

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Summary

Vaccinated people in New Zealand died at a higher rate than normal.

Health New Zealand is putting all their efforts on trying to jail the whistleblower and zero effort on analyzing their own data.



