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pcwFreedom's avatar
pcwFreedom
7h

Great work! Many have fallen by the side of the road but you continue the good and necessary fight for justice. When I think what they did to our old people especially - they must be bought to justice. I am afraid it may take a revolution..

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Mary Renaud's avatar
Mary Renaud
7h

A 50% higher than expected mortality certainly justifies an investigation.

However, if you KNOW the cause of the higher SMR is an experimental ‘bioweapon’ injection your agency pushed EVERYONE to take, you will never investigate, to avoid an indictment of your own actions.

Instead, you attack those presenting the data. Data by itself does not lie, it reveals the truth, only people lie!

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