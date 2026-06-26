New Zealand vaccination records show 50% higher-than-expected all-cause mortality after vaccination; Health New Zealand refuses to investigate
Instead of analyzing their own data, they are spending millions of dollars to pursue criminal charges against their former database administrator Barry Young for exposing the records
Executive summary
I just independently validated Barry Young’s standardized mortality rate (SMR) analysis in my github. I used independent methods and came out with an SMR of 1.5, slightly less than Barry’s numbers (1.65).
In short, people in New Zealand who were vaccinated should be dying at a lower rate than average (SMR <1) due to the healthy vaccinee effect, not at a rate >50% higher than normal.
The refusal to investigate
The fact they are dying at >50% higher than normal rates after their vaccine should trigger Health New Zealand to investigate what is causing the excess deaths.
They refuse to do so. They don’t even want to analyze their own data.
Instead, they are trying to throw their former database administrator, Barry Young, into jail for seven years for exposing the truth about the mortality in New Zealand for those who were vaccinated.
Easy to replicate
Anyone can replicate Barry’s results. It took me only about 15 minutes. All the data is in my github.
An SMR of 1.5 doesn’t mean that the COVID vaccine killed these people. But the health authority refuses to identify what caused the excess deaths. It can’t be COVID because the health authority says that if you get the shots, you can’t get COVID or die from COVID.
And it couldn’t be any of the mitigation measure is recommended by the health authority because we all know that those decrease deaths.
So the excess deaths Barry calculated were all in the vaccinated who were protected against the COVID death.
So why were they dying 50% higher than normal?
Silence from Health New Zealand
It appears that we’re never going to find out the answer to that question because the health authorities are keeping the records under wraps and they refuse to investigate to find the cause of the excess deaths.
Self-appointed “experts” are unable to analyze the data and get a different result.
wellness.com and “pool slasher,” were openly critical of the result through comments on the CHD article.
Neither “expert” showed an analysis disputing the SMR number. No computations. No github references. No CI’s showing the “correct” numbers.
Instead, they engaged in personal attacks which is what critics do when they cannot use the data to support their religious beliefs.
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Summary
Vaccinated people in New Zealand died at a higher rate than normal.
Health New Zealand is putting all their efforts on trying to jail the whistleblower and zero effort on analyzing their own data.
Great work! Many have fallen by the side of the road but you continue the good and necessary fight for justice. When I think what they did to our old people especially - they must be bought to justice. I am afraid it may take a revolution..
A 50% higher than expected mortality certainly justifies an investigation.
However, if you KNOW the cause of the higher SMR is an experimental ‘bioweapon’ injection your agency pushed EVERYONE to take, you will never investigate, to avoid an indictment of your own actions.
Instead, you attack those presenting the data. Data by itself does not lie, it reveals the truth, only people lie!