You will not want to miss tonight's VSRF LIVE where I’m speaking once again with New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young.

Barry Young, an IT professional formerly working in the Ministry of Health New Zealand, made global headlines in late 2023 by exposing the New Zealand public health agency "Te Whatu Ora" record level data with devastating results for the so- called "safe and effective" narrative across the globe. Young has since been arrested and is currently out on bail awaiting trial.

Barry Young is facing up to seven years in prison for this heroic truth telling, however many across the world remain forever grateful for his sacrifices to make this damning information public.

As much as the perpetrators of this crime against humanity want to bury this story and pretend this isn’t happening, THEY SIMPLY CANNOT!

BRING A FRIEND TONIGHT and bring your best questions for Barry.

