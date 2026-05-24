Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GlyCop's avatar
GlyCop
9h

I knew something was wrong with this covid-19 scenario in the first month of 2020. Since that time, I have collected treatment protocols, studies and news that has grown to over 1700 bookmarks that are available at https://glycop.raindrop.page/coronavirus-18528145

We know how to prevent, treat and reverse some of the damage that was caused by covid-19 and the exponential damage that is caused by the vaccines. I hope this information is helpful.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Lori's avatar
Lori
8hEdited

These bastards. Hang them all. They allowed people to die. They knew and let them die anyway. HANG THEM ALL HIGH.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture