Executive summary

There are only two things you need to know about the documents released by Senator Johnson relating to the VAERS safety signals:

The safety signals were real and serious The people at the FDA and CDC ignored them

You have to realize that on all these emails, they ALL knew it would be subject to FOIA. So they can’t write “she’s right, but we need to silence her.” They all are aware that the conversations are being recorded.

There is now a new website that organizes all the data.

This took just 4 days to create by one person, Marjorie Roswell. It is absolutely amazing.

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