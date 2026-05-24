New website unmasks the VAERS safety data exposed by Senator Johnson
Here are all the documents for you to see, all organized and searchable.
Executive summary
There are only two things you need to know about the documents released by Senator Johnson relating to the VAERS safety signals:
The safety signals were real and serious
The people at the FDA and CDC ignored them
You have to realize that on all these emails, they ALL knew it would be subject to FOIA. So they can’t write “she’s right, but we need to silence her.” They all are aware that the conversations are being recorded.
There is now a new website that organizes all the data.
This took just 4 days to create by one person, Marjorie Roswell. It is absolutely amazing.
I knew something was wrong with this covid-19 scenario in the first month of 2020. Since that time, I have collected treatment protocols, studies and news that has grown to over 1700 bookmarks that are available at https://glycop.raindrop.page/coronavirus-18528145
We know how to prevent, treat and reverse some of the damage that was caused by covid-19 and the exponential damage that is caused by the vaccines. I hope this information is helpful.
These bastards. Hang them all. They allowed people to die. They knew and let them die anyway. HANG THEM ALL HIGH.