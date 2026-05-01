VAERS safety signals for the COVID vaccine were being triggered so the FDA silenced the whistleblower
Thanks to the brilliant work of Ron Johnson and his staff, we now know that the FDA knew that a more accurate analysis method was throwing off safety signals so the FDA silenced the whistleblower.
Executive summary
As detailed in the Johnson report and hearing Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals, you can find above the list of safety signals that triggered highlighted in yellow.
The left column is the new method that exposes the signal. A value of 2 means “reported at twice the rate expected.”
The right column is the preferred FDA method showing there is nothing to worry about because every single adverse event was reported at a lower rate than what is expected.
The new method was pioneered by FDA scientist Ana Szarfman.
From the report:
In short, the FDA knew about the more accurate method of detecting safety signals but determined that the method would fuel anti-vaccine rhetoric so they silenced her research and findings. They didn’t want to hear about it.
The report
Links
The press release with links to the data and report
Summary
The FDA wasn’t aware of any safe signals in the VAERS data because they ordered the scientist who spotted the safety signals to stop talking about them because they might feed into anti-vaccine rhetoric.
I’m baffled as to how burying safety signals is in the public interest.
Before anything criminal can be pursued, it typically goes through:
HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigations
Congressional oversight (hearings, document production)
Independent scientific review of the analyses and methods
Potential civil litigation if harm and causation can be shown
If they knowingly suppressed material safety risks to mislead that could be criminal. But establishing that requires strong, specific evidence of intent, not just signals in a table or disagreements over methods.
How about proof VAERS didn't publish all legit reports received? Bri Dressen's report, the dead Alaskan baby ID# 1887456, and the 12 other people from react19 who filed but never published and the 8 people vaersaware knows of...
How about proof of VAERS deleting dead trial victim reports...
How about the truancy Wiseman speaks of and the throttling, purposesful delay of publishing reports.
How about proof of the under-coding and uncounted dead people simply because boxes aren't checked off, but clearly documented in the the summary narrative.
How about proof that even Bobby said per VAERS adjudicators, 150K reports had "disappeared" aka not published...
There is tons of proof!!!
It is LONG past due for criminal prosecutions of these evil monsters who committed treason and crimes against humanity during the infamous mass murder COVID democide~!
Let's get the tribunals FULLY engaged now~!
Sincerely, Mike