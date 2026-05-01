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Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
1d

How about proof VAERS didn't publish all legit reports received? Bri Dressen's report, the dead Alaskan baby ID# 1887456, and the 12 other people from react19 who filed but never published and the 8 people vaersaware knows of...

How about proof of VAERS deleting dead trial victim reports...

How about the truancy Wiseman speaks of and the throttling, purposesful delay of publishing reports.

How about proof of the under-coding and uncounted dead people simply because boxes aren't checked off, but clearly documented in the the summary narrative.

How about proof that even Bobby said per VAERS adjudicators, 150K reports had "disappeared" aka not published...

There is tons of proof!!!

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
1d

It is LONG past due for criminal prosecutions of these evil monsters who committed treason and crimes against humanity during the infamous mass murder COVID democide~!

Let's get the tribunals FULLY engaged now~!

Sincerely, Mike

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