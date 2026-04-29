Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMV's avatar
AMV
8hEdited

The PCR test doesn’t diagnose anything. It only shows that molecules are present. Then the test has to be done at the correct cycle threshold which was over emphasized during Covid. So they used a higher cycle threshold to make it seem Covid was active! It was all a farce. PCR tests first do not show activity at all, just presence of molecules whether active or not. It doesn’t test for disease! It was all a lie! One huge scam!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kurt Arner's avatar
Kurt Arner
9h

“I’m sure health officials…”

LoL 😂

Reply
Share
3 replies by Steve Kirsch and others
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture