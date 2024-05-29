Watch this short video:

Myocarditis cases cases jumped 5X after the COVID vaccine rollout in Guernsey.

Health officials admit they are silencing dissent and that they are not interested in looking into the cause.

We know the COVID vaccines cause myocarditis; even the NASEM admits this.

This is the most likely cause.

If the COVID vaccine wasn’t the primary cause of the 5X increase in myocarditis cases, perhaps someone can enlighten us as to what is?

One thing is certain: it definitely did not happen by chance (probability 1.6e-10)!!

Share