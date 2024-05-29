Myocarditis rates increase 5X in Guernsey after COVID vax rollout
Myocarditis is a known side effect of the COVID vaccines. Is there anything else that could have caused this unexpected 5X rise in myocarditis cases?
Watch this short video:
Myocarditis cases cases jumped 5X after the COVID vaccine rollout in Guernsey.
Health officials admit they are silencing dissent and that they are not interested in looking into the cause.
We know the COVID vaccines cause myocarditis; even the NASEM admits this.
This is the most likely cause.
If the COVID vaccine wasn’t the primary cause of the 5X increase in myocarditis cases, perhaps someone can enlighten us as to what is?
One thing is certain: it definitely did not happen by chance (probability 1.6e-10)!!
We the people are the only ones to make a difference.
It's the stubborn denial by MSM and the Medical Authorities that is the most telling. When there is nothing to be afraid of, they go ballistic, but when there is 10% excess mortality, they go quiet.