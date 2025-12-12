My friend Shane decided to ignore my advice and listen to his doctor and got a COVID vaccine. He now has permanent heart damage.
Shared with his permission
After that message, he wrote:
“I’ve got an urgent cardiologist appointment this afternoon to get yet another EKG.”
Summary
This is so frustrating.
You warn people, they give you a thumbs up like they get it, and they turn around and listen to their doctor and end up with a very severe injury for nothing. At least he didn’t end up dead like some of my other friends.
The COVID shots do not work. They provide no benefit to you. They are all downside.
Please spread the word.
People are wilfully ignorant. Friends - A husband and wife - just told us they have had 6 Covid jabs. They then told us she is getting another cancer cut out this week and he has twice been rushed to hospital in the last few months with unstoppable blood noses which required surgery to cauterise and stop the bleeding - but the concerning part was the blood was also pouring out of both eye sockets. They also have new medical conditions they never had before - BUT they see no correlation between the 6 Covid shots and their declining health. I wanted to strangle them when she said as an afterthought “oh I better make us an appointment next week for our 7th Covid shot”???
Awful! Absolutely awful! My son took the original two jabs followed by one booster. He just learned that he has cancer. My friend Tina took the jab even though I warn her, too. She immediately collapsed with Guillain Barre syndrome, followed by cancers up and down her arms. I warned, even begged, them both to refuse the injections. Neither one listened. I am heartbroken.