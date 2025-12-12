After that message, he wrote:

“I’ve got an urgent cardiologist appointment this afternoon to get yet another EKG.”

Summary

This is so frustrating.

You warn people, they give you a thumbs up like they get it, and they turn around and listen to their doctor and end up with a very severe injury for nothing. At least he didn’t end up dead like some of my other friends.

The COVID shots do not work. They provide no benefit to you. They are all downside.

Please spread the word.

