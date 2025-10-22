Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo's avatar
Jo
2h

Steve, this is a beautifully written letter. I hope the recipients really read it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Turfseer's avatar
Turfseer
2h

In the current Netflix series Poldark—set in late 18th-century England—there’s a spot-on portrait of a typical doctor of that era, happily bleeding his patients dry and prescribing leeches as if ignorance were a virtue. I see no real difference between those quacks and today’s vaccine pushers. The rituals have changed, but the blind faith in authority—and the harm done in its name—remain exactly the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture