Michelle and Laura,

I’m one of the most prolific so-called “misinformation superspreaders” in the world. I’m generally the top or second hit when you type “misinformation superspreader” into Google. I’ve written over 1,800 articles on vaccines and have over 1M followers.

I’m the only guy in the world who has challenged anyone to a $1M bet on whether the covid shots saved lives or cost lives. One guy accepted. The pot is now at $3.3M making this THE #1 most high-stakes science debate in history.

I was wondering if we can have a conversation about what the science really says? I’m happy to invite my colleagues to the call.

I have two science degrees from MIT.

MIT named the auditorium in the new engineering building after me.

I’m extremely familiar with the data having done first hand research directly as well as doing thorough analyses on the COVID record level data that everyone ignores. I’ve invited any pro vax doctors to debate me on the DATA and nobody is willing to do that. Not a single epidemiologist even acknowledges we have the publicly available dataset that tells the truth about the COVID shots. They just don’t want to talk about it. Science is now about defending your belief rather than a search for the truth.

I believe you are mischaracterizing these bills if you believe science is the search for the truth like it used to be when I was younger.

Journalism USED to be about understanding people on both sides of the issue and presenting both sides for the public to decide.

It has been very sad to see that go away.

