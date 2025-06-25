Executive summary

I just got over 100,000 records with over 4,000 deaths from Japan.

I’ve obfuscated the data for privacy reasons and posted it publicly here. It has age as of May, 2025 (essentially a DOB), DOD, and date of each vaccination.

Rules: ChatGPT will judge your entry against my entry. My entry will use multiple methods and may include KCOR, Cox proportional hazards, and Kaplan Meier survival curves. All of these methods show the vaccines are not safe. One entry per epidemiologist. We negotiate the reward up front (since setting a fixed price may not work for everyone).

KDOR analysis results are quite stunning

Risk climbs only for 1 year after the shot and levels off. This is not a safe vaccine. This is a disaster. This is likely why I have no takers on my offer.

This is after 2 shots compared to the unvaccinated:

Here is KCOR on Dose 3 compared with all people who didn’t get Dose 3. Looks similar doesn’t it? It rises for a year and stops rising.

ChatGPT analysis

Note that the Japanese were super-compliant. Virtually everyone got Dose 2. This is what the cohorts look (below).



The Dose 2 people above track the people who got Dose 2 as of the enrollment date. Most of those people later went on to get more doses and KCOR reflects this. So this is NOT per dose harm. This is the harm level in people who got at least 2 doses and went on to get more.

Each dose drives the harm higher. This is why Japan has a MUCH higher vax signal in KCOR than the Czech Republic. Had the Japanese stopped at dose 2, we would have seen smaller numbers.

Here are the # of people who got each dose were:

ChatGPT analyzed the Japan data independently

I don’t trust any of the other methods, but here they are for comparison.

The following can be validated with my ChatGPT discussion.

The mortality rate of the cohorts getting each shot was very similar, even though those getting 7 shots had WAY LESS time to die than those getting 1 shot.

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure that one out, do you?

When you take time to die into account, you get this:

See? This is a guaranteed win for any skilled epidemiologist. This is exactly what “safe and effective” looks like, isn’t it?

Here’s what the Cox analysis shows. ChatGPT ran it on the data.

See how safe the shots are? Only a 39% increase in mortality per shot. What could be safer than that??? Gosh, I can’t understand why people aren’t rushing to get the shots.

This should be a piece of cake for epidemiologists to show the opposite. After all, epidemiologists are skilled in the art of data deception.

We input both papers and see what our neutral judge thinks as to which is more likely… that the COVID vaccines were net harm or net benefit.

Since you are on the right side of science and I am, according to Stanford Medicine Professor Konstantina M. Stankovic, a “con man,” this should be super easy. Check out this article: “Stanford Medicine Professor Tried to Dismiss My COVID Vaccine Analysis—Here’s What Happened”

Any takers? Reply in the comments with a link to your submission.

Deadline for submissions: 7/25/2025.

The first winner gets the reward we negotiate!

The Japanese dataset

Available here.

Also open to infectious disease experts

If Paul Offit, Peter Hotez, etc. want to enter, I’m find with that.

ZDoggMD: you can enter too.

Neil deGrasse Tyson: You can enter too. I heard you say the COVID shots have saved 10M lives.

Dr. Oliver J. Watson: Your Lancet paper must be right since it wasn’t retracted. Now you can prove it with this data that 10M lives were saved. How about it?

This is a test of epidemiology

One person wrote that you can interpret this data any way you want.

If that is true, then epidemiology is useless, no better than throwing darts.

Either the vaccine is safe or it isn’t. I’m using the Japanese data here because it’s a crystal clear sign of harm. If epidemiologist think this case is ambiguous, it’s time to ignore all epidemiologists.

One “epic fail” so far

This is from Henjin. No, the deaths were all there the whole time. Henjin is one of the data geeks those on the other side rely on. But he made a rookie mistake in not looking at the whole database. All the deaths were there, he just didn’t see them. And his favorite “go to” method is ASMR which is very inferior to KCOR.

Summary

I predict no entries.

I predict that nobody will use the Japan data to submit a paper to the peer-reviewed literature showing that this dataset shows the vaccines are more likely than not, safe and effective.

Nobody will enter because the dataset is so obviously showing that the vaccines are unsafe that they can’t credibly use this data to show it shows the opposite.

I’m doing this to prove a point. When you make the record level data public for the COVID vaccine, all the world’s epidemiologists crawl under a rock and hide from it. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. This is why all the world’s health authorities keep the data SECRET.

Who is the con man Professor Stankovic?

One thing is for sure… the shots worked or they didn’t. We have the data. We’re about to find out what it really says.

Oh, and if people accept my challenge and LOSE, boy, they are going to look REALLY bad now, aren’t they? That’s why nobody will accept.

