Executive summary

I show a short argument that the COVID vaccines killed>saved.

Why is this so hard for people to understand?

If you think I got it wrong and there is a confounder explaining this data, please let us all know in the comments.

The argument

Each of the screenshots links to the X post where you can get the full images and detail.

If there is no population case fatality rate (CFR) or population reduction in cases CAUSED by the vaccine, then there is NO BENEFIT.

#1: The vaccine did NOT reduce the CFR

If the vaccine worked, the population CFR should have dropped during alpha, but it didn’t; it remained flat consistent with “our interventions didn’t work.”

We also have the data from the Czech Republic and it shows the same flatline after the shots rolled out. The beauty of the Czech data is that it matches cases with deaths so there is no doubt about what is going on.

#2 The vaccine didn’t reduce cases

If the vaccine worked, cases should have plummeted. But Israel did everything right. They had the best wastewater monitoring in the world. Their wastewater shows that cases shot up by over 10X during Delta and Omicron. They had the highest cases in the world. This is wastewater data and it’s a LOG scale. Why did this happen? The vaccine caused 1) original antigenic sin, 2) IgG4 class switching, and 3) t-cell exhaustion which explains the results of the Cleveland Clinic (CC) study and the 9 other studies that confirmed the effect here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here that more vaccines —> more likely to get COVID which increases population cases for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The vaccine didn’t even reduce cases during alpha because 2nd wave (Wuhan) is virtually identical to 3rd wave (alpha) even though the vaccines were rolled out quickly in December 2020.



#3 The shots killed on average 1 person per 1,000 doses which implies an overall 10% mortality increase

So no mortality benefit from the shots since neither went down. Those are the two measurements of benefit. If neither was reduced, there is no mortality benefit. Was there harm? Redert did a superb analysis of 30 EU countries (population 550M combined) and showed a vDFR of over 0.1% minimum. So over 660,000 people were killed in the US in just 2021-22 alone, consistent with Mark Skidmore’s survey paper estimates. The average mortality is about 1% of a population dies in a year, so the vaccines were consistent with a 10% mortality increase.

#4: Autopsies show a similar pattern of harm caused by the vaccine, i.e., we have biological plausibility that the safe vaccines aren’t safe at all. We have NEVER seen such devastation caused by any vaccine ever. This is unprecedented.

Autopsy data shows with crystal clarity after 2021, there is a new serial killer in town and he leaves a “telltale calling card” with a unique pattern of unusual damage to multiple organs that nobody has ever seen before.

#5 A likely 10% mortality increase for elderly caused by the vaccine was confirmed by a government investigation

The Norway government looked at 100 deaths and determined that 10% to 36% could well have died due to the vaccine (10% were likely; 26% were possible). This is consistent with Redert’s result.

#6: All-cause excess mortality continued to increase at the same rate after the COVID shots were rolled out. There was no discontinuity in excess ACM.

A paper published in the BMJ revealed that there was no knee in the cumulative excess mortality curve. In short, it was “as if” nothing we did worked. If there was a net benefit from the COVID vaccine, why is there no “knee” in the curve here?

#7: No discontinuity in the US COVID mortality after the shots rolled out either

Nearly all old people in the US got the shots. ​As of the most recent data, approximately 99.9% of U.S. adults aged 65–74 and 98.1% of those aged 75 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And the vaccines are supposed to reduce death by 10X according to the (very flawed) highly cited Arbel study. So how do you explain there was no knee in the COVID mortality curve after the vaccine rolled out to the elderly in early Jan 2021? The only knee we see is due to less deadly variants.

Can these 7 points be explained away?

Are there any confounders (with supporting data) that explain why we are not seeing a CFR or infection benefit that we were promised?

Are there any errors in Redert’s “gold standard” paper which shows a vaccine Dose Fatality Rate (vDFR) that is > 0.1% which means 660,000 Americans were killed by the COVID shots? Governments hate his methodology because it isn’t subject to manipulation.

Here’s ChatGPT’s take on Redert’s paper:

Full analysis here.

Summary

My argument is brain dead simple:

There was no population CFR or infection reduction —> no COVID benefit from the COVID shots. Big EU data (30 countries 550M people) shows vaccines highly likely killed at least 1 per 1,000 injected or 660,000 Americans and the autopsy data, VAERS data, Norway investigation, Skidmore paper, and Rasmussen Reports survey data are all consistent.

If you think I got it wrong, and that there was a vaccine benefit and that there are confounders that explain the data above, please let me know in the comments.

I’m interested in the truth.

