Executive summary

If you are like most people, you’ll get sick sooner or later with a respiratory virus, bacteria, or fungal infection: measles, influenza, RSV, pneumonia, COVID-19, …

In this article, I’ll tell you about a new simple, easy, and very safe method for preventing and treating respiratory disease. I just learned about this method this morning.

I consulted with Pierre Kory and Paul Marik on this method and it’s legit.

It may even save your life or the life of a loved one.

I asked Dr. Marik, “If you had pneumonia, would you use this?” Answer: “Yes.”

Then I said, “This could save so many lives!!?!?”

To which Dr. Marik replied, “For sure.”

No joke.

Yet the medical community refuses to even look at it.

This may be the most important article you’ll read all year.

I’ll tell you the path I took to discover the method, what ChatGPT said, what Dr. Kory and Marik said, and what to buy and how to use it.

The cost: about 2.5 cents a day if you used it every day which is not recommended. To prevent infection, for example, protocols call for doing this 1x or 2x per week for just 30 seconds!

And I’m very certain that by the end of the article you’ll agree that this makes perfect sense as perhaps the single most effective and safest way to prevent and treat respiratory viruses.

Important: Always consult with your doctor before doing any kind of medical intervention.

