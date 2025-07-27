Michael Bloomberg lacks basic mathematical skills; he should publicly apologize now to RFK Jr. for his error
Michael Bloomberg should be ashamed of himself for scapegoating RFK Jr. when it is mathematically impossible for RFK Jr. to have caused the measles problem. Basic math skills required.
Executive summary
Michael Bloomberg just wrote a scathing op-ed on the measles outbreaks blaming RFK Jr.
Mathematically impossible.
He should apologize to RFK Jr. for his irresponsible op-ed and admit that his math skills are rudimentary.
The math doesn’t work
RFK Jr has been in office for just 6 months and even if every single parent didn’t vaccinate their kids with MMR because of him, it can only move the overall herd immunity by a fraction of 1% in any community, not enough to make a difference because only about 1% of the population is available for a shot over the course of a year.
Here’s the full discussion on ChatGPT which concluded:
In my opinion, RFK Jr. is the best thing to happen to America ever.
He’s just getting started.
Michael Bloomberg should be ashamed of himself for attacking Kennedy. Kennedy is pro-science and pro-data transparency.
If Bloomberg wants to help America, he should be supporting RFK Jr and pointing out things like:
There have been 10 studies published in the peer-reviewed scientific literature comparing fully vaccinated and unvaccinated kids and the unvaccinated kids did way better in all ten studies. Why is the medical community relying on myth rather than science in urging parents to vaccinate their kids? See Hooker’s book for details.
William Thompson was the CDC lead scientist in charge of the CDC study as to whether vaccines cause autism. They confirmed the connection. Why hasn’t he been allowed to testify in Congress so we can all hear what he has to say about how he was ordered by his CDC boss, Coleen Boyle, to destroy all evidence linking vaccines and autism? He testified under seal to Congress, but Congress then hid the testimony from the public. Why did they do that? How many lives were saved due to that action?
Why aren’t we making record-level data about vaccines publicly available? There isn’t a privacy problem; other countries have done it. Do we get better health outcomes when we keep the data hidden from public view?
Why hasn’t anyone in the mainstream media come clean that the reason that there was a pandemic of the “unvaccinated” is because major hospital record systems show that most Americans don’t have any vaccines whatsoever. Shouldn’t we tell Americans the truth about how they were misled? Or should we remain silent?
Four devastating questions cut to the chase; # 3 is quite telling. Why hide the data?
The false vaccine narrative depended on many blockades and fortresses to be in place: hiding the data, subverting medical training, controlling medical boards, bribing news and entertainment media, and subverting government health centers. These are collapsing one by one.
Federal health organizations are being reformed - the next battle will be with State Health Agencies, followed by the biggest battle of all: County Health Departments. The fight for medical freedom and transparency is far from over but there's a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.
Bloomberg has the math skills to know that his pHARMA companies profit immensely from the sickness and disease they cause with vaccines. His math skills are just fine. The deficit is in his moral skills.