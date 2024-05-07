Live in Santa Clara County? Want to help me hold the public officials accountable?
If we sit around and do nothing, nothing will change. Please fill out my form so we can take some action to hold these public officials accountable. They just HATE it when the opposition is organized.
The public health department in Santa Clara County thinks they can just ignore me and I’ll go away.
Nope. Not going to happen.
With your help, I want to let them know that ignoring the data is not an option.
Here’s the form for Santa Clara County residents only please.
After this works here, we can replicate the same techniques elsewhere.
If you live in Santa Clara County, the only way to find out what I have in mind is to fill out the form :)
This is going to be fun.
AstraZenica is removing its covid jibjab from availability worldwide after admitting side effects in a UK class action lawsuit.
Good luck! Wish I lived in SC county so I could help!