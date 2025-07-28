Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Rosalee
15h

and the 600k deaths directly related to the jab in Japan?

The Japanese are not exclusive in such reporting

How about friends who died shortly following a booster?

4 of my friends died ALL believing the LIE

Now studies report 5 years following last booster the person can expect a massive cardiac event

How about 30 years following first jab, the grim reaper appears at the door.

How about those murdered by Remdesivir?

Fauci's magic which shut down their kidneys which immediately dumped the fluid in their lungs resulting in drowning in their own fluid

My friend Connie, a two time cancer survivor was MURDERED this way, when there was and still is treatment, IVERMECTIN

I thank God I smelled a rat early on

It was and still is GENOCIDE based on

GREED

and

insatiable need to CONTROL

humanity

Lee Hammon
15h

How dis-appointing that Mr. Ionnadis would support such a claim! Thank you, Mr. Kirsch for exposing the fallacies in his assertions!

