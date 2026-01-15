Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Peter Taylor
33m

Brilliant work Steve ..

As you rightfully conclude … But they are all afraid of public debate and none of them can explain the data.

So it won’t go away. Ever

Correct … It won’t ever go away, we will not let it, nor will these liars ever be rid of the issue, weak the lot of them, arrogant and entitled is all one can I believe rightfully surmise them to be and to conclude that these supposed learned people of science miscreants are… weak, feeble of character, possessed of a moral turpitude befitting their spineless, inhuman, bereft of empathy and the very basic tenets of what define us as being human beings sums them up…

Their silence is deafening and this matter will never ever be swept aside, forgotten about and every single one of those who refuse the only correct and right option of debating, discussing and actually looking seriously at the data compiled will forever be shamed, it is their unwillingness to so act underscored underlined by their absurd wishful thinking predicate the silence kept by them that puts them all who so regressively act clearly in the cross hairs of the coming opprobrium of humanity that will surely befall them …

To be honest it no longer nor doesn’t matter now how long it takes to have this dealt with as is demanded it must surely and ultimately will be, nor whether such occasions whilst these deniers are alive or posthumously after death, that what can be opined is that resulting their individual and collective intransigence, their group think, commensurate of what is assuredly a contrived and orchestrated response of silence, of ignoring and just wishing it away, a response you’d expect from a young child who is fearful that an act of wrong doing will be discovered and identified resulting in blow back upon them.

In reality such an absurd response and way of dealing with such a serious health and science issue, one that is patently untoward their reputations, qualifications and positions, accentuates the true character or rather the complete lack of character that sadly it seems many possess. By their recalcitrant actions they unwittingly are seriously loading the die to be cast against themselves, a die that when it is finally cast will quite rightly see that they are held to account, called out, reminded of their role in this crime against humanity.

As children we were taught it’s better to fess up, to confront than to obfuscate, to try to hide, or worse to blame others, to hide and or just wish something away as if it hadn’t occasioned as if it hadn’t happened, that unfortunately sometimes our worst fears need confronted in order we can both overcome and learn… like seriously, it really makes you wonder at the level and degree of maturity of a lot of these types…

I for one take solace in the fact there will be a reckoning, that with every passing day we get closer and closer to a proper and full disclosure, thanks mainly to people like yourself, a dedicated group that is growing, that this train has well and truly left the station and there is no reversing it.. it will happen, we will see the full accounting of this dastardly matter, time and the disinfectant of light shone upon the lies, half truths, falsehoods will see to that… again congratulations on your tireless but most wondrous efforts… just saying

Kia Kaha (Stay strong) From New Zealand

Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
4h

You are correct, Steve. And I believe that the mortality of the Covid-vaccinated is not just increasing immediately after they have taken their mRNA injections. My 2024 and 2025 "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" results show that embalmers are STILL seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in an alarming 20% of their corpses, even though most of the population stopped taking the Covid jabs back in 2021 or 2022.

That tells me that this unusual blood clotting side effect, as well as other side effects like "turbo cancers," may actually not show up until YEARS LATER AFTER A PERSON'S LAST COVID JAB!

