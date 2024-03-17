Executive summary

The CDC would like you to believe that COVID vaccination will reduce your chance of getting Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).

But here is the CDC chart of COVID cases and MIS-C cases (which happen between 2 and 6 weeks after the virus):

You can see by the chart that after May 21, 2022, the cases of MIS-C were way down relative to COVID cases.

But the vaccine rolled out for 7-year-olds (the most vulnerable group for MIS-C in 2023 according to the CDC report) in May 2021, one year earlier.

So did the vaccine magically suddenly start working 1 year later?

Nope. The CDC paper says the protective effect of the vaccine wears off after a year.

The data shows that immunity started to rapidly happen starting March 1, 2022 when the orange curve started to break away from the blue bars in the plot above.

The effect gets stronger over time!!!

This reduction in MIS-C coincides with the rise of BA.2:

Summary

It would be a mistake to credit the COVID vaccines with the drop in MIS-C cases. The drop in cases corresponds to the shift of the virus to the BA.2 variants.

If it was the vaccine, the protective effect would be weaker over time, not suddenly grow stronger over 1 year later.

Let’s give credit where it is due: to the virus, not the vaccine.

Amazing how the CDC was unable to figure this out, isn’t it?

Share