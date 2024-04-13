Can you pick out the honest supervisor(s) from this list?

I am a journalist specializing in vaccines. I have written over 1,400 articles on COVID vaccines and have over 1M followers worldwide.

I live in Santa Clara County in Joe Simitian's district.

I am writing because it appears that there is corruption in the Dept of Public Health (they are not acting to protect the public) and I'm hoping that there is at least one honest member of the SCC Board of Supervisors who will investigate.

I am in receipt of a FOIA response from the SCC DPH that clearly shows that the COVID vaccines made people more likely to get COVID. This is the OPPOSITE of what the public was told.

The SCC DPH has a right to free speech, but not a right to misinform the public.

The DPH has known this since Jan 2022; the data clearly showed this at that time.

When I asked their media relations to explain why they didn't alert the public about this, they refused to respond. I even went to their headquarters building and the receptionist was unable to locate anyone in media relations to speak to me. I left my contact information and nobody got back to me. This is not how an honest department responds to an investigative journalist.

Why is the SCC DPH silent? I asked a simple question: "How do you explain these results?"

Ignoring my question on such a matter of public importance is UNACCEPTABLE.

I also spoke directly with Julieta Saluzzo, the epidemiologist who prepared the FOIA data. She told me she was not familiar with the data she prepared and that she would have someone get back to me. Nobody ever got back to me.

Since the SCC DPH doesn't want to explain their own data, I asked for help from my supervisor, Joe Simitian, to get an answer. He ignored me. He didn't even have the courtesy to return my calls. After a decades long friendship, I expected more from Joe than to be ghosted by him.

My question is simple: Is there an honest member of the Board of Supervisors who will look into this matter and get back to me with an explanation of the SCC DPH data?

Thank you.

I can be reached at xxxxxx.

-steve

