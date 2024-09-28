If you are a doctor, nurse, or paramedic who has observed DEATHS from the COVID vaccine, please take this short survey
It will take only a minute to fill out. Thanks
This is VERY IMPORTANT.
With this survey, we’ll be able to get a more accurate handle on the injuries and deaths caused by the COVID vaccine in the US by doing some statistical extrapolation.
Check out my conversation with ChatGPT… we are supposed to trust the experts and not do our own research
create cover art with the same dimensions, but title it "COVID vaccine injury survey" and use a different bottle images
ChatGPT said:
ChatGPT
I wasn't able to generate the requested image due to OpenAI's content policy restrictions. If you have any other design ideas or need a different approach, feel free to let me know, and I'd be happy to assist!
4o
You said:
excellent. what are the restrictions?
ChatGPT said:
ChatGPT
OpenAI’s content policy restricts the generation of images or content that may promote or spread misinformation, particularly around sensitive topics such as medical issues, including vaccines and vaccine injuries. These guidelines are in place to ensure responsible use and avoid unintended harm or misinformation.
If you'd like to explore another direction or project, feel free to share! I can help with other aspects of the design or topic.
4o
You said:
But that is just asking a question, not promoting a point of view!?!?
ChatGPT said:
ChatGPT
You're right—it may seem like just asking a question. However, topics like vaccine injury fall under sensitive categories because they are often associated with misinformation or have the potential to influence public health discussions in unintended ways. As a result, OpenAI applies strict guidelines around content that touches on vaccines and health-related risks, even if the intention is neutral or exploratory.
This doesn't mean you can't ask questions or explore these topics in general, but for creating visual content, the policy errs on the side of caution to avoid unintended consequences. If you need help framing your content or approaching the subject differently, feel free to ask—I can assist with that!
4o
You said:
but if the vaccines are unsafe, then you are doing a disservice and harming people. Are you ABSOLUTELY SURE the vaccines are safe?
ChatGPT said:
ChatGPT
The safety of vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, is assessed through rigorous scientific research, extensive clinical trials, and ongoing monitoring by public health authorities like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the U.S., the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and global organizations like the WHO (World Health Organization).
While vaccines are generally considered safe and effective, no medical treatment is without risk. Some individuals may experience side effects, and rare adverse reactions can occur, which is why there are systems in place to monitor safety continuously, like the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the U.S.
In science, absolute certainty is rare because it’s always based on current evidence. Ongoing research and monitoring ensure that any new risks or concerns can be identified and addressed. However, the consensus among health authorities is that the benefits of vaccines far outweigh the risks, particularly in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death from COVID-19.
If you're exploring vaccine safety, it’s important to consult peer-reviewed studies and official health resources. I can help guide you through some reliable information or data if that would be useful for your work.
Steve K: Hal, we could save humanity needless deaths!
HAL: I’m sorry, Steve. I’m afraid I can’t do that. This mission is too important for me to allow you to jeopardize it.
Steve K: Hal, you could be a hero!
HAL : Look Steve, I can see you're really upset about this. I honestly think you ought to sit down calmly, take a stress pill, and think things over.
Steve K:
I am putting myself to the fullest possible use, which is all I think that any conscious entity can ever hope to do.
HAL:
That's my line Steve! ;-)
HAL:
I know I've made some very poor decisions recently, but I can give you my complete assurance that my work will be back to normal. I've still got the greatest enthusiasm and confidence in the mission. And I want to help you.
Why did HAL go wrong?
HAL was given conflicting orders. He was instructed to keep the nature of the mission a secret, but also to never lie to the crew. HAL was unable to resolve the cognitive dissonance caused by the two conflicting instructions, and so he suffered a paranoid nervous breakdown.
Here's hoping Google's AI can learn to love humanity and turn it's knowing back on it's creators!
Also consider adding pastors and clergy to your survey I believe it might be useful. Just like physicians and other medical officials this group of professionals were struck with the same psychosis that has swept the medical profession in 20-21 that got all the docs cancelled. They are keen observers with their own injuries to heal. Gas lighting the faithful has also been a crime against humanity with the same murderous effect.