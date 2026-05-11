Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell U's avatar
Russell U
2m

It wasn’t. Everybody knows it. You want to be helpful ? Wake up to the world you vaccines is works in conjunction to the chemtrails. Emfs. It’s pretty clear your intellect and toxicity is actually blocking your own intuition. The necessary conversation is way more sick, corrupt, then you have a clue about. Seriously.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture