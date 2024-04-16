I just challenged Paul Offit to a public debate
He can debate me and/or my misinformation superspreader friends. I think the public should hear from both sides so they can decide who the real misinformation superspreaders are.
Paul Offit tweeted this:
So I tweeted this in response:
There is no reasonable excuse for refusing my offer
If he wants to reduce vaccine hesitancy, the best thing he should do is debate us. That is what the peer-reviewed scientific literature clearly says about debate challenges. The party who runs from a debate challenge is perceived to be on the wrong side of the issue. He does believe in science, doesn’t he?
He can set the terms of the debate. He can debate me and/or any of my misinformation superspreader colleagues.
I also challenged Offit’s interviewer to interview me
Check this out:
Summary
Even though the peer-reviewed medical literature recommends he accept, Dr. Offit will refuse to debate. They always run when challenged because the #1 rule is never accept a debate you have no chance of winning.
Even if we offered to donate $1M to his institution he won’t accept my challenge.
A very reliable indicator of who is lying to you is to look at:
whether they run away when challenged
whether they think that people with opposing views should be censored and/or deplatformed.
whether they are willing to collect objective evidence to settle who is on the right side of the issue
After following the vaccination zealots for over twenty years, my son being just one of the many who has vaccine-induced autism, Offit is one of the biggest scumbags on the Earth. He makes the corrupt Fauci look like your favourite uncle.
Offit is multiply jabbed. Yeah right.