There is no reasonable excuse for refusing my offer

If he wants to reduce vaccine hesitancy, the best thing he should do is debate us. That is what the peer-reviewed scientific literature clearly says about debate challenges. The party who runs from a debate challenge is perceived to be on the wrong side of the issue. He does believe in science, doesn’t he?

He can set the terms of the debate. He can debate me and/or any of my misinformation superspreader colleagues.

I also challenged Offit’s interviewer to interview me

Check this out:

Summary

Even though the peer-reviewed medical literature recommends he accept, Dr. Offit will refuse to debate. They always run when challenged because the #1 rule is never accept a debate you have no chance of winning.

Even if we offered to donate $1M to his institution he won’t accept my challenge.

