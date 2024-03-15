I’ve left numerous messages for Peter Marks (using his secret direct number) at the FDA suggesting we have a civil dialog between the FDA and the top “misinformation spreaders” to resolve our differences.

Issues discussed would include why the case of Maddie de Garay was never investigated despite assurances by acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, why Brook Jackson could be fired right after she made a CONFIDENTIAL whistleblower call to the FDA, and safety and efficacy issues with the COVID vaccines among other things.

I received no response from Dr. Marks after many attempts.

So I called the media relations person in charge of vaccines at the FDA. Again, no call back and no acknowledgement of my offer.

So I started dialing the people in FDA Media Relations leadership and left a message. But on one of my calls, I got a live person; an actual member of the FDA media relations leadership. I was shocked.

He said he had heard of me.

I explained the offer to him.

He said he wasn’t able to respond to the request for an open dialog but would look into it and get back to me ASAP. He also offered to me that I should feel free to check back with him periodically to check on progress.

While I am not optimistic that the FDA will ever engage in a public discussion answer any of these questions, it was nice to finally connect and it will be interesting to see how they respond to my request for a civil public dialog to resolve our differences.

