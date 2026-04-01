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sandy's avatar
sandy
4dEdited

I nominate Fauci, Birx, Bourla, and Gates to give it a try. Can you extend the offer directly to them, Steve?

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Gabriella's avatar
Gabriella
4d

Isn’t it mind boggling that so many of us older folks, I’m 64 now, have only had the very few jabs given back in the 60’s & 70’s, yet somehow we are not being hit with all the diseases these added jabs are suppose to prevent. And never had the stupid flu jabs and still don’t get the flu… not since I was a kid. Huh?!

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