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Adrian Black's avatar
Adrian Black
5h

Data from US insurers indicate they paid out on 20 million excess deaths, and this population gap was covered up by allowing 20 million replacement population into the country. The population statistics have remained largely stable as a result. Other calculations have put global excess deaths to the Covid shots at 17 million.

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Nshshsh's avatar
Nshshsh
5h

My guesstimate is 1 per 600… through my friends and family network and public info

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