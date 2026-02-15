Executive summary

The raw HHS data can be downloaded here.

Medicaid data explorer here which is very user friendly.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Treasury was setting up a website for people to report Medicare fraud— and they’ll get up to 30% of whatever’s fined and recovered.

My github which has summarized Medicare data by code with quarterly totals is here and links to other Medicaid githubs (like OpenVaet’s) in the README file: Steve Kirsch Medicaid github.

How to query the database using Google BigQuery

Instructions here.

Start here to see the database: IPAK BigQuery HHS dataset

What the data shows: ambulance calls

A0426 is ambulance transport non-emergency. This is the “control.” It’s flat. It shows rises we may detect are not due to more people in the system or systemic fraud.

A0427 is your typically “911” call. It’s up and hasn’t returned to baseline:

911 call

A0433 is is extreme emergency. Highest‑level paramedic care — multiple IVs, drug injection, advanced airway. These calls are up by 4X and haven’t returned to baseline. A total of 239,000 claims over the period. So something is causing this to happen

Extreme 911 call is up by 4x and hasn’t returned to baseline

These calls are happening all over the US:

4x increase in 95812 used to evaluate seizures and strokes

CPT 95812 is an electroencephalography (EEG) code used to evaluate brain electrical activity, and it’s especially ordered when clinicians suspect things like seizures, stroke, encephalopathy, or other acute neurologic disturbances.

Here is the longer version of the same test:

Here is the awake/asleep version:

Summary

How can extreme emergency calls rise by 4X all over the US? There must be some novel intervention that lots of people are taking. Hmmm….

The only thing the medical community knows for sure is they were not caused by the COVID vaccine (because we all “know” that it is very safe and effective).

So what has caused our health to deteriorate like this? Baffling isn’t it? ;)

Share