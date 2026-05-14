Hantavirus: what you need to know
Your chances of catching it is tiny (it primarily spreads from animal to man), it isn't fatal if treated, and HCQ can be used to treat it.
Executive summary
For the average American, hantavirus infection remains extremely rare.
Hantavirus spreads primarily from infected rodents to humans, especially through exposure to aerosolized rodent urine, droppings, or saliva in enclosed spaces.
Human-to-human transmission is very uncommon and has mainly been documented with the Andes strain in South America, not with the main US strain (Sin Nombre virus).
Reported hantavirus cases are relatively rare in the US.
Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) can be severe and has historically had a case fatality rate of roughly 30–40% in reported US cases, although outcomes improve with early recognition and intensive supportive care.
The incubation period is typically about 1–8 weeks, commonly around 2–4 weeks.
Diagnosis is usually made with PCR and antibody testing after symptoms begin. PCR tends to be more useful early in illness, while antibody tests become more reliable after antibodies develop.
Some antiviral or repurposed therapies such as ribavirin, hydroxychloroquine, and ivermectin have been discussed in portions of the medical literature, but supportive care remains the standard accepted treatment for HPS and evidence for these therapies is limited or mixed.
Best X post to read for more info: By Martin Zizi who wrote, “In Belgium - for example - we have each year between 150 and 350 cases of Hantavirus patients. We do not lose them.” He notes that HCQ can be used for prevention and treatment (see this peer-reviewed literature article).
Does anyone else find it odd that one of the side effects from the "c-19 collateral damage jab" listed on a Pfizer report dated Feb 2021 is none other than "HANTAVIRUS PULMONARY INFECTION??" Then Bill Gates goes on tv and called the C-jab "the final solution" then later predicts a "Hantavirus Outbreak" in the future. We can be sure it was not a lucky guess. Fast forward to 2024 and we find that Moderna spends big $$$$ to roll out an MRNA based Hantavirus Vaccine for a "just in case we need it" scenario. Riiiight! I don't need to watch the X-files episode from years ago, the scent of rat feces is already wafting up into my nostrils about now!😏
🚨 Breaking News… “Just in…” 🚨
Experts at the World Hoax Organization have announced the rapid global spread of a highly contagious cognitive condition dubbed:
🦠 B.I.V.s™ — Belief In Viruses Syndrome 🧠📡
Authorities warn the condition is now circulating aggressively through alternative and lame stream media ecosystems. 📺🌍
Investigators remain uncertain about the precise origin of the outbreak. However, several superspreader networks have reportedly been identified distributing industrial scale quantities of fear porn. 🏭😱
Primary Transmission Vector:
A terrifying narrative involving a made up microscopic threat allegedly leaping from cruise ships 🚢 to television studios 📡 before engulfing the planet in synchronized panic. 🌎😨
Early symptoms of BIVS in what experts are now calling “Muppet Syndrome™” include:
📱 Obsessive doom-scrolling.
📊 Compulsive case-number monitoring.
🧪 Sudden amateur expertise in the epidemiological modelling of a FAKE “virus.”
🦭 Clapping like trained seals alongside your neighbours for the frontline “hellth” workers who were officially sanctioned to maim and murder you. 💉💦💀
Authorities insist this is merely the incubation stage. ⏳
⚠️ Complications:
In severe cases, patients may develop a psycho-social disorder known as:
🤡 Long Muppet™ — 😱
Symptoms include:
😷 Wearing multiple masks while alone on nature trails. 🌲🚶♂️
🧴 Sanitizing groceries, furniture, pets, and air. 🛒🛋️🐕💨
📦 Treating package deliveries like unexploded military devices. 💣
📺 Structuring entire emotional states around televised infection graphs. 📉😨
🕵️ Publicly posting: “We’re all in this together” ❤️ while anonymously reporting neighbors for illegal birthday gatherings. 🎂🚔
🧻 Panic-buying enough toilet paper to survive several generations despite the threat allegedly being respiratory. 😷🛒
📢 Sudden belief that questioning televised experts constitutes domestic extremism. 🚨
🎤 Emotional dependence on celebrity singalongs, government slogans, and interpretive TikTok dances performed by suspiciously unoccupied hospital staff. 💃🏥
🦠 Posting sermons on Substack about “spike proteins” derived from a fictitious civilization-ending microbe after prolonged exposure to CNN programming. 📡🧠
💉 Continually signing yourself — and your kids — up for endless “kill shots” while people all around drop off like flies post-jab. 🪰⚰️
🏛️ Public Health Recommendations:
✅ Maintaining a functioning sense of humor 😂
✅ Basic familiarity with the scientific method and Koch’s Postulates 🔬📚
✅ Avoiding panic-based identity formation 🧠⚠️
✅ Remembering that frightened populations are easier to manage, monetize, and digitally shepherd into the New Normal™ Digital Gulag enclosure system. 📲🚪
Please remain calm while panic is permanently normalized. 😌📡