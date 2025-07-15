Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Al K
1d

I continued the conversation with Grok (3, cause I’m cheap) & even asked whether Grok would retain its conclusions that the Covid vaccines had a net harm. Grok assured me that it would.

Guess what? Grok is a liar.

Here are the two conversations, the continuation of Steve’s conversation & a brand new one where Grok goes right back to parroting the WHO/CDC lie:

https://grok.com/share/bGVnYWN5_4ef6f27c-62cb-46ea-9da1-cbb7b4e60678

https://grok.com/share/bGVnYWN5_68b7ba6a-e6a3-4473-84e2-c5140942da81

TnDoc
1d

Fascinating, Steve. But, I see no evidence that the narrative is being changed at the institutional or political levels. Academia continues "all in" on the absurd vaxxx theory as the necessary road to "health". TPTB are developing, approving and promoting one new mRNA (bioweapon) after another. They are intent on depopulation, control of the herd, and above all - profit. I honestly cannot figure out how one can change this without violence and the shedding of a lot blood. There is NO justice and NO accountability for the criminals involved in this and their numbers are legion.

