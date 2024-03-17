Gates Foundation isn't interested in stopping vaccine misinformation
I wrote an email to several Gates Foundation high level staff members involved in their COVID work asking for a discussion to resolve the "vaccine misinformation" differences of opinion.
I suggested to them that we have a public discussion between the “misinformation spreaders” and Gates Foundation experts to resolve our differences on COVID vaccine safety and efficacy.
As expected, they ghosted me.
The man is devoid of moral values, let alone ethical behaviours.
Steve, I am ready to debate. As the late, great Apollo Creed once said, "anyplace, anytime, man!"