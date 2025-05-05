Executive summary

Here are five recent papers that everyone should know about and one of my favorite older papers I haven’t written about.

All show vaccine harms outweigh benefits.

I sound like a broken record, don’t I?

I’m here to document just how obvious this is to anyone who looks at the data.

Levi paper: Pfizer increases your ACM by > 36%

This study, on its own, can be used to show that the COVID vaccine killed people if you know the big trick.

Here’s the big trick: COVID vaccines don’t reduce non-COVID all cause mortality. If the NCACM of the vaccines are not the same, it’s certain that at least one vaccine is killing people.

Details on how Pfizer killed 470,000 Americans can be found here.

After I countered all the silly objections, even Grok was forced to admit that this paper should cause health authorities to revoke the Pfizer vaccine (at a minimum).

Maniche paper: Women who got the shot were 30-50% less likely to give birth

This study, Rates of Successful Conceptions According to COVID-19 Vaccination Status: Data from the Czech Republic, was done by researchers I know. They looked at the Czech data and the result is stunning:

The paper has been rejected by 6 journals so far. Check this out:

The reason for the rejection is that readers of the journal don’t want to read articles showing they got it wrong.

Meanwhile, the CDC will continue to recommend pregnant women get the shot.

Okoro paper: More vaccines, more death

The paper, “Paradoxical increase in global COVID-19 deaths with vaccination coverage: World Health Organization estimates (2020–2023)” shows a high correlation (.5 and highly statistically significant) between vaccination and death. The paper says this is a paradox because everyone knows the vaccines saved lives, right???? <sarcasm off>

Mostert: Excess mortality continued to climb even after the vaccines rolled out. It’s almost “as if” they didn’t work

The Mosert study, Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022, had this graph. Doesn’t look like the vaccines worked, does it?

Redert: EU (30 countries 550M people) shows vDFR>IFR

Redert in Causal effect of covid vaccination on mortality in Europe showed a vaccine dose fatality rate of 0.35% (95% CI: 0.15%-0.55%) in Europe which is greater than the infection fatality rate (IFR) of .1% for COVID.

This was an extremely well done study, one of the best studies on vaccine mortality during the entire pandemic.

The result means even if the vaccines were perfect, they were a nonsensical intervention because they killed > saved.

But it’s even worse than that. Even if they were perfect, they should never have been approved in the first place because you are not allowed to give a vaccine that increases ACM. That’s a violation of “do no harm.”

This paper is pretty much impossible to attack. He was limited only by the data available and did the best assessment given the limitation. Health authorities should take notice. Instead, they ignore it because the CDC says it’s safe.

Summary

The harms are obvious.

The medical community is silent about all of these papers. They want to keep on believing the vaccines are safe.

At what point does this stop? When are health authorities going to speak out?

