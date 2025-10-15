Eric Feigl-Ding is back so I've challenged him to have a chat about the Czech COVID data
It's so easy to eliminate "misinformation spreaders" such as myself... all you have to do is debate them on a substantive issue like the Czech record level data.
He posted this:
So I posted this:
These “scientists” never like to talk about the actual data. I can’t get anyone to talk about the Czech data. I think he’ll choose the rock as the safer option. That’s what they all do. Every. Single. Time.
He is either totally naive and ill informed, a moron or is bribed by Big Pharma.
FOLLOW THE MONEY -- they obey their masters.